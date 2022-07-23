QUINCY — Iles Elementary students working with Heather Schrage in the coming school year may be spending more time on their feet instead of raising their hands.
The school’s science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, coach picked up the technique during a visit last week to the Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy.
“All students at Ron Clark stand up when ready to talk. They turn and talk to their classmates, not just talk to the teacher. I want to try to incorporate that,” Schrage said. “It will be hard at first because we’re so ingrained having students raise their hand, and be a little bit different, but it will let the flow of conversation go a little bit better, be more genuine.”
Schrage hopes the small change has a big impact on students.
So does Iles third-grade teacher Tabitha Sullivan who plans to add some of the song and dance she saw at the academy to her classroom.
“Music is so powerful. It moves you in so many ways, and I think kids really connect to that,” Sullivan said.
“We know that the students are going to have fun, and when they’re having fun, we know that they’re going to be learning,” Schrage said. “We’re hoping they become lifelong learners.”
Standing up rather than raising a hand and incorporating music are strategies offered by the academy to engage students so they can learn at a higher level — and two of many ideas shared when Schrage, Sullivan and 11 other Iles staff members who took in one of the academy’s two-day conferences thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Tracy Family Foundation.
Clark, known to many as “America’s Educator,” is a teacher, two-time New York Times bestselling author, keynote speaker including at Quincy Conference and founder of the academy serving fourth- through eighth-grade students.
The RCA Expo, according to the academy’s website, helps educators learn better ways to engage students, promote academic excellence, build relationships and create a positive climate and culture.
“They used their students’ culture, the culture of their staff members in their school to empower themselves and their students,” said Sullivan, who has taught eight years in QPS. “It was amazing to see such passion, energy, dedication. It left me so inspired and energized. This experience was life-changing.”
Schrage wrote the grant request hoping to fulfill her dream of visiting Clark’s academy and taking along enough fellow staff members — from classroom teachers to instructional coaches and a school administration manager, or SAM — to have an impact at Iles.
The group meets Tuesday to talk about things they can do this year, what might have to wait until next year, and how to spread the word about what they learned from classroom observations and professional development sessions with academy teachers.
“We need to show the teachers that didn’t go what we learned, so we can inspire those teachers,” Schrage said.
Takeaways ranged from holding high expectations for each other to having boldness and courage to do things differently and using a balance of structure, discipline and enthusiasm all while focusing on strengthening relationships with students.
“Seeing it in action moved all of us. We’re really ready to start strong with the school year with our students,” Schrage said. “We love to teach. We just need to bring that passion out — have students see our passion and become passionate as well.”
Schrage, who just wrapped up her first year at Iles after 11 years of teaching at Payson, St. Francis and Baldwin Intermediate School, hopes to help other schools find ways to send staff to the academy.
“One other school in Quincy asked to meet with me next week to go over how I did the grant. They’re excited to possibly send teachers to the Ron Clark Academy,” she said. “Hopefully there’s a ripple effect to just keep affecting more and more teachers.”
Inspiring more teachers will lead to inspiring more students.
Sullivan hopes to see Iles students energized and looking at school as a place to thrive.
“We have great things going on at Iles, but there’s never any less room for improvement,” Sullivan said. “We want students to love school, to want to be here, to love everything happening and to have high standards and expectations they can live up to and feel good about.”
