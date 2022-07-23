Iles

Thirteen Iles Elementary School educators pose with Ron Clark last week during a visit to the Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy. The grant-funded trip energized the educators for the 2022-23 school year and provided plenty of ideas to engage students.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — Iles Elementary students working with Heather Schrage in the coming school year may be spending more time on their feet instead of raising their hands.

The school’s science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, coach picked up the technique during a visit last week to the Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy.

