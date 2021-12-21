QUINCY — Nik Broekemeier teaches physical education at Col. George J. Iles Elementary School, and he’s taking steps to try and get his students interest in more outdoor fitness activities.
Broekemeier applied to the All Kids Bike program, an organization whose stated mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. Launched in 2018, the program already serves 430 schools across 48 states, providing everything needs for safe riding lessons, including Strider bikes, helmets, teacher training and certification, and a structured curriculum.
“I would like all of our kindergarten students to learn how to ride a bike,” Broekemeier said. “Physical activity is extremely important, now more than ever. Learning to ride a bike is going to give these students a wonderful sense of accomplishment while getting some much needed exercise.”
While the All Kids Ride program assembles the teaching materials and equipment, the costs to bring the program into a school are funded by community donations. Based on the number of students at Iles Elementary, a goal of $6,110 has been set to bring the program to the Red Tails’ gym classes.
All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland said riding is a skill that will serve the students throughout their lives.
“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” McFarland said.
The Strider Education Foundation, a 501©(3) created in 2017, created the All Kids Bike program to place learn-to-ride curriculum into public schools through donations by individuals, businesses, and organizations.
For more information or to make a donation to the Iles Elementary efforts, visit allkidsbike.org and find the school under the “donate” option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.