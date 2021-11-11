QUINCY — Piper Bradley carefully wielded the glue bottle while piecing together a decorative flower made from construction paper.
“It’s a card for the veterans,” the kindergartner said. “They keep our country safe.”
Not far away, first-grader Remington Morrison got some help from his dad, Ryan Morrison, to trace his hand. His handprint, along with those of his mom and dad, helped decorate another card destined for the Illinois Veterans Home.
Making cards for veterans was just one hands-on activity offered Thursday during Family Read Night at Iles Elementary School.
Students also read books, took home a free book, won books in Kahoot challenges and listened to a book, “The Tuskegee Airmen Story,” read by one of their favorite veterans, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb.
“I love to read,” said fourth-grader Lydia Dickens, who handed Webb a card she made. “I wanted to give him something because it was Veterans Day and because he was a veteran.”
Iles literacy coach Mary Christensen helped organize the night designed to bring families into the school and send them home with books.
“Anytime we can strengthen that connection between home and school is a win-win for schools and families,” Christensen said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get to know Remington’s school better,” Morrison said.
“I’m just thankful we’re able to get back in the school,” said Kelly Baker, whose daughter Kinsey is a fifth-grader. “It’s nice to see so many families here.”
The school’s book fair and PTO basket raffle coinciding with Veterans Day provided an opportunity to extend the theme to “books bring us together with family, friends and heroes,” Christensen said. “It’s having families and kids learn more about what Veterans Day is all about.”
Remington already had it all figured out.
“It’s Veterans Day,” Remington said. “We honor the people that served in the branches of the military.”
Classroom activities during the day emphasized veterans and their contributions and Family Read Night continued the theme — something especially important in the school named for Col. George J. Iles, a Tuskegee Airman who grew up in Quincy and served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
“Each year that we are in school on Veterans Day and use that time to educate, we build a deeper level understanding of what Veterans Day is all about,” Christensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.