QUINCY — Addison Koscielski already had paint on her fingers,
Then the Iles first-grader added a little more before leaving a carefully-placed colorful fingerprint on the painting project.
“I think it’s very fun and cool,” Addison said.
Not far away, classmate Will Ertel painted small wooden pieces for another piece of artwork.
“I just like painting. I like art and stuff,” Will said.
It was art for fun — and a good cause — Thursday in Kathy Womack’s classroom.
The painting will be featured, along with other projects by Iles classrooms, in Monday night’s Arts for Ukraine show slated for 5 to 7 p.m. at Electric Fountain Brewing Coffee Bar and Roastery, back alley entrance of 625 Maine, with proceeds of a silent auction of the pieces going to help people in Ukraine.
Womack spearheaded the project to give Iles students an opportunity to help others in need.
“I was watching the news one night. It just made me very sad when I saw what was happening over in Ukraine,” Womack said. “I just like to help people, and I thought how could our school get involved and teach our kids how to help others.”
She settled on the silent auction, and Iles Principal Brad Funkenbusch and Womack’s fellow teachers thought it was a great idea.
“A lot of time our students don’t know how they can help,” Womack said. “This was just a good way to show them it doesn’t take a lot of money. It just takes time and kindness to help others whether they live next door to us or across the world.”
Classrooms created art pieces, some from suggestions Womack found online and others dreamed up by teachers to incorporate the colors of Ukraine and messages to its people.
“We’re having a lot of fun with it,” Womack said.
Along with the wooden piece collage, Womack’s students created two other pieces — making houses from scrapbook paper to decorate a cork board and adding their fingerprints as the flyaway bits on a dandelion painting done by Womack’s daughter, Jaycie Spake, an artist living in Quincy.
“It feels good helping others,” Will said.
Now Womack hopes the community gets behind the idea by coming out to Monday’s event.
“A way for the community to gather to support the arts was something I’m passionate about,” said Ryan Christian with Electric Fountain Brewing. ”I thought it was a really cool idea. I’m excited to be able to help out.”
Along with the silent auction, students also are working at home to create individual arts and crafts pieces for a school market planned for June 1. The pieces — including painted rocks, keychains and bookmarks — will sell for $1 each.
“The kids are going to go and shop, but they’re not making the money themselves. They’re giving the money away to Ukraine,” Womack said.
First-grader Maci Grenell happily showed off the votive candles she wrapped with colorful tape. The project was fun to do, and Maci had one word to describe her feelings about helping others.
“Happy,” she said.
“Around the school you hear kids talking about what they’re making. They seem very excited about it,” Womack said. “It’s just to make our students aware to help and be kind to people that are struggling.”
Womack said plans call for sending all the money raised with a team from Madison Park Christian Church heading to Ukraine.
“They’ll be right there and see a need,” she said. “Our money will help that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.