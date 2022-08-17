QUINCY — Victoria Dunker raced her younger brother Blake into school for the first day of classes.
But instead of walking, they slid down a giant slide just outside the front door of Iles Elementary School.
“She won,” first-grader Blake said.
Both agreed it was an exciting way to start the year as they lined up Wednesday morning to cheer on fellow students sliding two at a time into school.
“It was fun … because all of us got to do it,,” third-grader Victoria said.
Whether by bus, car, bicycle or on foot, students turned out for the first day of classes in Quincy Public Schools.
The most unique approach came at Iles, where the 12 staff members who became “slide certified” during a summer visit to the Ron Clark Academy wanted to offer the same opportunity to students — complete with “slide certified” stickers.
“One thing Ron Clark says is why take the stairs when you can slide, why do things the way you’ve always done them if you can do it differently,” said Melissa Fantz, a school administration manager at Iles and part of the group that visited the academy. “We want kids to know no matter what their year was like last year, this year can be different. We can do things differently. We can behave differently.”
Staff members toted backpacks for students while they climbed up the slide and rescued shoes that fell off as Iles Principal Brad Funkenbusch kept the lines of students — one for bus riders and one for car riders — moving toward the slide.
First-grader Aurora Rockhold was happy to slide into school.
“I loved it,” she said.
“It was awesome, getting kids excited for a new year,” said Iles teacher Abby Rockhold, who tried out the slide with her daughter. “It’s something they’re never going to forget.”
One Iles student had an even better idea.
“I want to do it again,” he said as he hopped off the slide.
