QUINCY — The wealth of data in the 2021 Illinois Report Card looks at everything from high school dropout and graduation rates to class size and teacher experience.
But it may miss one key component of the 2020-21 year that can’t be easily measured.
“Last year was about taking care of kids, taking care of teachers, taking care of our school, taking care of each other. It still is this year,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“Our priority last year was to get kids in classrooms and for teachers to do the best they could to navigate how to instruct students with multiple COVID protocols in place, limited movement, remote learning.”
The report card, released Friday and available online at illinoisreportcard.com, offers a look at a school year which started with more than 90% of students statewide without full access to in-person learning.
“The 2021 Illinois Report Card shows that schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic to prepare students for college and career and to increase teacher diversity and retention,” the Illinois State Board of Education said in a news release. “Data also illustrate the significant impact of the pandemic and remote learning on student enrollment, attendance and academic achievement.”
Enrollment statewide dropped, with the greatest decreases in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, and one in five Illinois students was chronically absent last year, missing 10% or more of the school year with or without a valid excuse.
“There were challenges with the attendance rate, impacted by days we had students out of school for quarantine or out ill. We had some mobility last year, students who were moving out of Quincy or into Quincy,” Dinkheller said, but district staff, including school support family liaisons and deans, “were doing everything they could to get students here at school.”
The pandemic affected data collected for the report card, and ISBE does not recommend comparing some 2021 data with 2020 numbers.
The pandemic also affected release of the report card data.
Friday’s release covers basic school district information not related to assessment data. Because ISBE allowed schools to choose a spring 2021 or fall 2021 testing window, preliminary data from spring-testing districts, including QPS, won’t be released until Dec. 2 with final district, school and state-level testing data available on April 27, 2022.
Testing percentages also will be lower than usual statewide because some parents refused to have students tested, especially remote learners who were required to come into school for testing.
“We’re used to getting report card data from the previous year at the end of October which gives us time to dig in and take a look,” Dinkheller said. “In this case, we won’t get finalized data for 2021 until we’re almost finished with the 21-22 year.”
QPS also uses local assessments, taken three times a year, to look at individual student, class and grade level performance in core classes and uses that data to look at areas to improve and celebrate what’s going well.
“We’ll move on with data that we have,” Dinkheller said. “We’re always looking at how can we improve.”
Dinkheller said it’s also important to know how the calculation is done for metrics included on the card.
Teacher retention, for example, is calculated as a three-year average of full-time teachers returning the same school year to year. It doesn’t take into account a QPS fifth-grade teacher who might move to the junior high, a different building, or a teacher shifting from one elementary school to the other.
“It doesn’t mean we lose those teachers, but it affects our average of teachers returning to the same school,” Dinkheller said.
Student demographic data included on the report card paints a picture for the school district — and the community.
“We look at these numbers and sometimes when we try to problem solve, there’s only so much we can do,” Dinkheller said. “Sometimes we need the community to take a look, too, to see how we can work together for the betterment of kids and our community.”
