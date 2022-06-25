QUINCY — Ask Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb what he’s proudest of in his tenure, and he’s got a ready answer.
“It’s the people that are going to be here as I leave,” Webb said.
From central office leadership to building principals and classroom teachers, “I’m proud of the team that we’ve got in place,” Webb said. “The true test of a good leader is how well the organization performs after they leave. I’m expecting big things from Quincy Public Schools.”
Including from its new superintendent.
As Webb retires Thursday after a 33-year career in education, current QPS Director of Music Todd Pettit takes on the superintendent’s job effective July 1.
“He’s well prepared, super intelligent, a great instructional leader,” Webb said. “There’s a lot of areas he’s going to be much better at as superintendent than I was.”
Webb takes pride in the high school addition and the five new elementary schools built during his tenure. He oversaw transitioning ninth-graders to Quincy High School and sixth-graders to Quincy Junior High School and drawing new elementary school boundaries while building relationships with students, staff and community as part of a long list of accomplishments.
But Webb said he fell short in meeting challenges tied to equity and graduation rates, especially with African American students, as well as securing the district’s long-term financial health.
“We’re in great shape right now with $18 million in ESSER (federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds we haven’t touched yet, but those are one-time infusions,” he said. “We went through a referendum, which failed, that would have set the district up financially for decades. Dr. Pettit has some time, but at some point, he’s going to have the challenge of resources in the district.”
Note the challenges didn’t include COVID-19 which shut down schools in March 2020 and required myriad changes to remain in person in the 2020-21 year.
“It changed everything, but it was such a team effort in Adams County, in Quincy that as a leader you didn’t think of it,” Webb said. “I’m proud of the fact Quincy was the only Large Unit District Association district to stay open the entire 20-21 school year, but it was a day-to-day operation. What we thought was going to be best for kids, and best for community, was to still have that in-person opportunity.”
Next up for Webb is moving with wife Trish to north of Knoxville, Tenn., where Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is within walking distance.
“I’m not going to do anything for a while and see how I like that. People have made predictions how that will go for me. I don’t think it will go too bad. I’ve got things I want to do individually, places I want to go,” Webb said. “I’ve enjoyed all my jobs — I’ve been working since I was 15. I think I’ll enjoy this too.”
A love of sports and education spurred Webb’s career choice.
“I always wanted to teach and coach,” he said.
After three years of active duty in the Army, Webb earned a college degree and got a teaching job while serving in the National Guard. Growing in leadership responsibility in the military, Webb soon wanted the same opportunities on the civilian side, which led him to become a principal, then a superintendent.
The QPS superintendency was Webb’s third after stints in Chadwick-Milledgeville and Canton.
Webb applied for the Quincy job, then withdrew, from the search process that hired Steve Cobb in 2013. “It really wasn’t the right time for me,” he said.
But he kept track of QPS.
“I knew the referendum passed. I knew it showed great support by the community of the education system. I’d seen turnover in a board and a board that was getting things done, being proactive — a high-functioning board which means a lot to a superintendent,” he said. “When I saw Steve Cobb decided to retire, I applied.”
When Cobb decided to retire, Webb applied again and was hired in October 2015.
As essentially a chief executive officer in QPS, Webb ran the day-to-day operations with the support of administrators, then reported to the School Board which set the budget and district priorities while supporting the superintendent.
How he did the superintendent’s job changed from district to district, delegating some tasks in larger districts with more staff, but how he approached the work remained the same.
“When you’re a superintendent, you just want to look after the kids and the staff,” he said.
Doing that required what the military calls “battlefield circulation.”
“If you want to have a true situational awareness, you have to be in the schools, be in the classrooms, talking to teachers, talking to staff, talking to kids. That was always the best part of the job.”
In QPS with its 490 classrooms, Webb set a goal to visit every classroom each semester.
“I don’t think I reached every classroom this last semester, but I still was in every building each week, at least touching base with the principal and going to a few classrooms,” Webb said. “There’s no better feeling than walking into an elementary classroom and hearing a bunch of kids say “hey Mr. Webb” and run up and give you hugs. It gives chaos to the teacher, and I often apologized, but there were some days I needed those hugs.”
Webb also prioritized touching base with the community, whether on social media or by attending events.
“You learn really early that you have to be involved in the community. It’s kind of a prerequisite for being a Quincyan,” Webb said.
He credits an engaged community — parents, individuals, organizations, businesses and foundations — for stepping up to support students and their activities from music to athletics.
“Things other districts pay for with operating budgets we don’t in Quincy. It’s grant-funded, or it’s funded by donors,” Webb said.
Even in retirement, Webb won’t rule out coming back to Quincy at some point.
“I love the community, love the people,” he said.
