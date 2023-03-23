QUINCY — Six of the seven candidates running for four seats on the Quincy Public School Board took part in a candidate forum on Thursday evening.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Adams County, was held at the First Christian Church in Quincy. Three incumbent board members seeking reelection — Shelley Arns, Jim Whitfield and Latonya Brock — were joined at the forum by three candidates seeking seats for the first time — Tory Kaufmann, Ashley Randolph, and Jeremy Allen.
The seventh candidate, Curtis Sethaler, was unable to attend.
Differences of opinions between the incumbent faction and the newcomers were made clear, though the forum remained civil throughout. All six candidates expressed the opinion that increased salaries would be an important step toward retaining both faculty and support staff, though how to pay for those raises was a wide gulf between the candidates.
Arns, who noted she has served five years on the board, said the last approved tax referendum around 35 years ago, when the average teacher salary was around $15,000 a year. Today, the average Quincy teachers salary is around $42,000, according to the panel, while the state average was cited at over $70,000 per year.
Kaufmann noted that he felt Quincy would simply not support a tax increase, especially when the current board just approved spending $7 million to renovate the former K&L Arena into a central transportation facility.
Current board member Brock said at the time the last referendum was put to a vote, she was working at the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. She said no one wants taxes to be raised, but the business leaders she worked with then supported it because they knew the importance to the schools. Brock also noted that some funds the board spends — like the money for the transportation project — come from grants that have uses specified and can’t be used for other things.
On a question regarding increased behavioral issues, in particular at Quincy Junior High, Brock said the students in junior high grades now were in elementary school when the COVID pandemic hit. She said those students lost two years of normal socialization at a critical age and it is being reflected in both behavior issues and in mental health issues.
Kaufmann said the current board has had years to address discipline issues and have failed to do so. He said electing new members who will impose a “law and order” approach on the administration and staff of the district is the best solution.
One area all six candidates did agree on was that schools and school boards should not take part in the practice of banning books. Allen noted that when there is material intended for a more mature audience, those books should be in a separate section and not on open display where younger students may see them, but he said book banning in schools has been deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court and that should be the end of that discussion.
Arns noted that, for parents with concerns over certain reading assignments, the board does have a policy that allows for them to opt their students out of the assignments.
An audience question posed to the candidates asked if non-political campaigns such as that for school boards should be allowed to accept funds or endorsements from political parties. All six candidates again agreed that funds from political parties should not be accepted. Kaufmann, Randolph and Allen disagreed with Arns, Brock, and Whitfield on endorsements. Kaufmann noted that he shares similar views and values with U.S. Rep. Mary Miller and has received her endorsement, while Brock said that accepting funds or endorsement from any one group leads to an exclusion of those who might disagree with those views.
The four open seats on the School Board will be filled as a result of the April 4 consolidated election. Early voting is currently underway.
