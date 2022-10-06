Packing Party

Quincy High School senior Collin Harvey, center, reaches for another item to add to an Operation Christmas Child box as other students look on at Thursday night's packing party. The party, organized with help from the QHS leadership class, packed more than 700 boxes to send to children around the world.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Collin Harvey found some Christmas spirit Thursday night in the Quincy High School gym.

Holiday music played and hot chocolate was available for sipping as the QHS senior joined volunteers of all ages to pack more than 700 boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.