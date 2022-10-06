QUINCY — Collin Harvey found some Christmas spirit Thursday night in the Quincy High School gym.
Holiday music played and hot chocolate was available for sipping as the QHS senior joined volunteers of all ages to pack more than 700 boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
“I’ve been very fortunate with where I am in life, and those who are fortunate should give back to those less fortunate,” Harvey said. “It’s great to help someone.”
This year’s annual packing party, organized by Operation Christmas Child with help from the QHS Leadership Class, makes the holiday season brighter by sending gifts to children around the world.
Volunteers packed shoe boxes for three different age groups of boys and girls, adding everything from school supplies and stuffed animals to clothing and a harmonica.
Packing the boxes is “kind of like a challenge, a puzzle on how much stuff you can get into one,” said QHS senior Mackenzie O’Brien, a QHS senior in the leadership class.
“The wonderful thing is no two will be alike. It’s up to each individual person packing a gift to choose what the child will receive,” said Sandi Terford, a long-time volunteer with Operation Christmas Child. “The most important thing is we try to include an element of fun, no matter what age they are. A lot of these children don’t have a chance to just be children.”
Each child gets a clothing item — bought by volunteers who shop sales throughout the year for really good deals — with many getting a comb, brush or hair ties.
Many of the gifts may be things “we take for granted, but we don’t understand how something small like this really makes an impact on a child’s life,” O’Brien said.
“We have something in us that wants to make sure we are loved and we want others to make sure they feel loved. When we can help somebody feel that way, to feel they’re being taken care of and they’re loved, that’s good for the one packing the gift and good for the one receiving it also,” said Julie O’Connor, another long-time volunteer with Operation Christmas Child. “This is all about sharing love and joy and hope.”
The boxes filled quickly, and working with the high school students brought new energy and new ideas to the packing party.
“It’s a whole new perspective having high school students take leadership and a great opportunity for them,” Terford said.
“It’s being a part of something bigger,” said Ben Dombroski, who teaches the leadership class at QHS.
His 22 students this semester handled the event logistics from building the boxes and making promotional videos to contacting QHS teams, clubs and organizations to help.
“It’s been so much fun, the whole process to get it all ready,” said Maddie O’Brien, a QHS senior in the leadership class and Mackenzie’s twin sister.
Dombroski said the students gain from the experience.
“It’s always beneficial for students to see outside of themselves, to see how amazing the world can be when we help each other out,” he said. “It’s just giving kids the opportunity to serve not only within their community but for it to have a worldwide impact.”
