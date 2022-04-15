QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools music teacher expected to be named K-12 music director sees the job as a “perfect opportunity” to blend a love of music with her leadership skills.
Debbie Johnson is the recommendation to take on the job now held by Todd Pettit, who shifts to the superintendent’s job effective July 1.
In 27 years of teaching, with the last 25 in QPS, “I’ve kind of done a little bit of everything,” Johnson said. “I think that’s something that will help me in this role as well. I’ve taught in a lot of the different areas.”
She honed leadership skills with opportunities in the district — and in music education across the state by serving on boards of the Illinois Grade School Music Association and the Illinois Music Education Association.
“Debbie Johnson grew up in the music program. She knows the traditions,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
The new role in QPS “was the perfect opportunity to mix my love of being a Blue Devil and the musicians here with my leadership,” she said.
“Having been here as many years as I have been, there’s a lot of institutional knowledge of our department, the traditions we have, a good connection with students, and with a lot of parents as well to continue on the path we’re in and see what steps we can take to make it even bigger and better.”
A top priority will be “testing the water” as the department, and the district, continue to create new normals after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Where we need to be focusing first is what makes it work better for us now,” she said. “Whether it’s been a little bit modified, we’ve had music and kept music alive in our schools. So many of my colleagues in music education have not had that opportunity. We really feel blessed here.”
Johnson also hopes to rebuild student numbers in music and fine arts after seeing participation slip during COVID and to explore new performance opportunities for students to enhance their QPS experience.
“Our motto is a richer, fuller life through music,” she said. “I truly believe that’s what we try to instill in our students.”
It’s a motto she’s carried into the classroom throughout her career, which started as band and choir director in Hamilton for two years before coming to QPS.
Johnson’s first roles in QPS were general music teacher at Baldwin, teaching seventh grade girls choir and assisting with the high school band. She later shifted to concentrating on junior high and high school band along with chorus, then to solely band.
In taking on the director role, Johnson said she’ll miss direct teaching, but still will have plenty of opportunity to interact with students.
“It’s like I’m coming full circle back around to being more involved in a general sense versus more specific like I have been more recently,” she said. “This will give me an opportunity to be more involved with the elementary team and the students there, an opportunity to be more involved with the vocal and the general music teachers.”
Johnson expects a smooth transition to the new role as she continues to work with Pettit the rest of the school year.
“The good thing is he will still be in district, so if there is anything, I can contact him,” she said. “He’s always going to be a supporter of our department. He is a musician at heart, an artist.”
The director job is an opportunity Johnson never dreamed of when she first came to QPS, but one she treasures.
“I’m a lifelong Adams County resident. I grew up in Liberty and have been part of this community for my whole life,” she said. “It’s an honor to be able to step into a leadership role.”
