QUINCY — Six years into overseeing the KidzPacks program, Jessica Dedert still hears the same question.
When people want to know if hunger really is a need among Quincy’s children, Dedert just points to the numbers served by the program providing pre-K to fifth-grade students in Quincy Public Schools with readily-accessible food options over the weekend and breaks during the school year.
“We are right around 1,000, sometimes a little over 1,000 each week,” Dedert said. “This year we’re up a little.”
That’s 1,000 students who don’t go hungry thanks to healthy, enjoyable food choices they take home from school on Friday and can prepare on their own — things like peanut butter crackers, microwave macaroni and cheese and microwave ravioli.
The program primarily serves students and families who qualify for free and reduced-price meals, but schools also can add students and families that could use the help.
“We always want to find the families that fall into the cracks,” Dedert said. “Maybe they don’t meet the right income guidelines to get any help, but yet they still struggle for one reason or another. It’s important we catch that before they become those in consistent need.”
Grants, sponsorships and donations of food, time and money keep the program going.
Dedert said a $100 sponsorship feeds a child for the full school year and a $50 gift covers a semester.
“With $3 you feed a child for a weekend,”’ she said. “It makes a difference for that child. People can feel good about that.”
The rising cost of food only adds to the challenge of keeping kids fed.
“It’s harder and harder to stay in the budget,” Dedert said.
But Dedert said one thing that helps is more people willing to lend their time to the program.
“We have a lot more organizations wanting to come and volunteer with us,” she said. “Word keeps spreading.”
Volunteers gather Thursday nights at Baldwin School to pack the bags, which are delivered to each elementary building and the Early Childhood and Family Center on Fridays.
“It’s important to serve our community and the young children in it,” said Wanda Aden, who packs bags about once a month with volunteers from Madison Park Christian Church, a long-time supporter of the program. “Whatever we can do to help them, I’m honored to be able to work with the community on that.”
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences senior Gabriele Brooks got involved through a community nursing class. She and classmates collected food for KidzPacks, including college student-favorite Ramen, and volunteer their time.
“It’s been a great cause, a fun situation,” Brooks said. “We feel like we’re making a difference.”
Dedert appreciates having more volunteers picking up food from Sam’s Club and Kohl Wholesale and delivering the bags each week to elementary schools along with support from Quincy Public Schools which provides the space at Baldwin large enough to hold a month’s worth of food.
“It’s just wonderful to see the community all reaching out and working together to make it happen,” she said. “Every person involved in KidzPacks is a volunteer. It’s beautiful, and humbling, to see all the people step up and want to make sure this gets done.”
She especially enjoys seeing junior high and high school students volunteer to help because they’ve seen classmates, and in some cases their own families, benefit from the program.
“They have seen it and understand the impact almost more than the adults,” Dedert said.
“We’re very fortunate in what we have,” Brooks said. “If we can give back, that’s the main goal here. Just to give back.”
