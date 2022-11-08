KidzPacks Update

Volunteers, including several from Madison Park Christian Church, help pack bags last week for KidzPacks. The program provides pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Quincy Public Schools with food options over the weekend and breaks during the school year. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Six years into overseeing the KidzPacks program, Jessica Dedert still hears the same question.

When people want to know if hunger really is a need among Quincy’s children, Dedert just points to the numbers served by the program providing pre-K to fifth-grade students in Quincy Public Schools with readily-accessible food options over the weekend and breaks during the school year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.