QUINCY — A weekend food program serving Quincy Public Schools students is looking for donations to support its efforts this year.
Kidzpacks serves approximately 1,000 students, and it costs $100 to feed a student on the weekend during the school year, so the program hopes to raise $100,000.
The first food bags will go home with students on Friday, Sept. 17.
“Sometimes it’s very daunting to look at that $100,000 each year and worry that we won’t raise enough funds or we will have to be really creative with our budget, which we have done really well in the last few years,” Kidzpacks Director Jessica Dedert said.
“We have never reached that $100,000 goal; however, we have been able to adequately support those 1,000 students each year,” she said. “If we can get to that $100 per student, we can afford to give them more substantial food items or just more items over the course of the weekend which is really helpful these days.”
With more families struggling due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dedert sees even more need for the program.
“I do anticipate school staff alerting me to other families that maybe in the past haven’t qualified but could use a little extra boost this year,” she said. “We do our best to help all those brought to our attention.”
Grants from area agencies, businesses and churches already provide financial help for the program, and this year Dedert hopes to encourage more community residents to sponsor the cost of providing weekend food for a child.
More than 50% of the students in Quincy Public Schools are on the free and reduced lunch program. “They aren’t just a number. They are someone’s son, daughter, sister, brother, niece or nephew,” Dedert said.
Donations of any size are welcome to help ensure kids don’t go hungry over the weekend.
“I have taken $5 donations all the way up to in the thousands,” Dedert said. “No donation is too small.”
Kidzpacks also needs volunteers to pack food bags each week, and Dedert hopes to find additional volunteers this year to help facilitate the program’s day-to-day operations.