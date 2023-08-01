QUINCY — Jax Cobb’s already looking forward to one thing when he starts kindergarten at Iles Elementary School.
“Meeting new friends,” he said.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 1:30 am
QUINCY — Jax Cobb’s already looking forward to one thing when he starts kindergarten at Iles Elementary School.
“Meeting new friends,” he said.
Jax got a head start Monday at the school’s Kindergarten Camp, where he had a chance to meet some fellow incoming kindergartners and spend some time in Jessica Koscielski’s classroom.
“I think it’s great,” Jax’s mom Brooke Cobb said. “I’m ready for him to start.”
The students listened as Koscielski read a book, “The Pigeon Has To Go To School,” made a craft, ate a snack and enjoyed some time on the playground while starting to learn some of kindergarten’s basics from the “open and shut” approach to cutting with scissors to whole body listening.
“We get to meet students, get them comfortable for the new school year. They see the new classroom setting,” Koscielski said.
“We want to get them excited for that first day to start their school career,” fellow kindergarten teacher Kim Rich said.
While students learned about the classroom, the teachers started to learn about the students from how they work and play together.
“We get some goals of our own for the first days of school, see some of their strengths to add onto to start the school year,” Koscielski said.
Incoming kindergartner Layla Bemis wanted to meet her teacher and spend some time playing.
“I’m enjoying it,” Layla’s mom Jeri Bemis said. “I have a son that already comes to Iles. We really like it here.”
Principal Brad Funkenbusch understands there may be some nervous students, and parents, when classes start on Aug. 16, but the camp activities helped ease some jitters.
“Just to have families in the building, kids in the building, to get a little bit of exposure, see their classrooms, the playground and get a feel for the building so it’s not all on the first day,” he said.
Ariana McGahan said she’s excited for her daughter Luciana Higgins to start school.
“It’s a lot of nervous excitement, I imagine,” Luciana’s dad Brad Bennett said. “I don’t think the teacher is going to be ready for her once she gets going.”
