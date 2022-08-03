QUINCY — Oakland Bowling knew exactly why he was at Kindergarten Camp.
“Because I’m five,” Oakland said.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 12:05 am
QUINCY — Oakland Bowling knew exactly why he was at Kindergarten Camp.
“Because I’m five,” Oakland said.
He also wanted a chance to meet the principal, meet the teachers and see a classroom before the first day of school.
“It’s a good introductory program for the kids transitioning from preschool,” Oakland’s mom Emma Bowling said. “It’s a big change from preschool, so it’s good they get to do this before the first day.”
Baldwin Elementary kicked off this year’s round of Kindergarten Camp on Tuesday, with just over 80 students and families expected for Tuesday afternoon and evening sessions.
Similar camps will take place Thursday at Rooney Elementary; Monday, Aug. 8 at Denman Elementary; Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Iles Elementary and Thursday, Aug. 11 at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary.
“The goal for today is just mainly to get the kindergartners ready for the first day of school so that they’re more comfortable and it’s not as intimidating,” teacher Olivia Genenbacher said.
“We kind of also get to know our students. We’re more comfortable for the first day. It helps us too.”
Students listened to the story “Pete the Cat: Rocking in my School Shoes,” danced to a video, played at classroom stations and went through the lunch line for a snack.
Emma Terry was excited for kindergarten because she gets to come to Baldwin with her mom Jessica, a paraeduator at the school, and her older sister.
Shumeka Wilson said the camp helps with the transition from preschool for her son Zyon Wigfall.
“He can learn his teacher, know about his class,” Wilson said.
While students were busy, parents met with Baldwin Principal Jim Sohn.
Sohn said the camp is an opportunity for parents, and students, to find out more about what to expect in kindergarten, ask questions and tour the building.
“We used to do a kindergarten roundup” in the spring, Sohn said. “But we thought it was better to have kindergarten camp where they come spend a couple hours when it’s just them rather than coming into a building already filled with other kids.”
