QUINCY — A lawsuit filed against Quincy Public Schools and Superintendent Roy Webb over quarantine measures tied to COVID-19 has been dismissed.
The plaintiffs made a motion to voluntarily dismiss the case during a Thursday afternoon status hearing before Adams County Judge Debra Wellborn.
With no objection from QPS, Wellborn granted the motion in the hearing held via Zoom with attorney Thomas DeVore for the plaintiffs and David Penn for the school district and Webb.
The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated at a later date or combined with other efforts into a larger lawsuit, but likely not in Adams County Court.
Scott and Jamie Hamby, Christina Flesner who is listed as Christina Terwelp in court papers, and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed suit Aug. 30 seeking to allow their children, who were quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education.
The suit claimed the district is compelled to provide in-person learning for the children absent a quarantine order from the county health department or the Illinois Department of Health.
Wellborn issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 2, saying the plaintiffs have shown “they will suffer irreparable harm” because “they may not stay engaged to learn effectively and may not maintain social-emotional wellness.”
With the order granted , the children returned to school on Sept. 3.
The court order applies only to the three children named in suit, but had an impact on how QPS deals with close contacts because the court said an active order of quarantine was needed to exclude close contacts.
QPS continues to recommend students determined to be close contacts with COVID-positive individuals stay out of school for the full time period suggested by the Adams County Health Department, but parents can choose to send their child back to school after the 48-hour order issued by the department.