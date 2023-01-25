QUINCY — Two legendary educators have been recognized for their work in Quincy Public Schools.
The School Board presented the Legend Award to the family of the late Paul Koscielski and to retired Rooney Principal Melanie Schrand at the start of Wednesday night’s meeting.
“They’re not only legends. They created a legacy within their families of Blue Devil spirit and Blue Devil pride. We see that because their children choose education or to support QPS in some way,” Board President Shelley Arns said.
“If you ask any Quincyan who’s been through QPS who are those teachers, those people who made an impact on you, that’s what defines a legend,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said. “All of our past teachers are legends in their own right. It’s important for this School Board and as a community to honor them, their diligence and their legacy on QPS.”
Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years of work with students from kindergarten through 12th grade as a teacher, coach, dean and principal.
“His successes in educating children can probably be attributed to something teachers and educational leaders strive to do today, through creating relationships,” Arns said in presenting the award.
“Paul could always be seen greeting students in the school hallways or cheering for them on the sidelines at most sporting events or sharing his favorite joke with whoever would listen. His presence showed students how much he cared about them and their education.”
Koescielski came to QPS in 1969 as a physical education and health teacher at the junior high and became dean of students at Quincy High School in 1973. He coached wrestling, girls golf and varsity football where he compiled the program’s longest-winning streak before serving as principal of Baldwin West, Adams School and QHS.
“We are grateful for his immense impact at Quincy Public Schools,” Arns said.
Schrand’s career spanned more than 30 years as a teacher and principal, starting in 1988 when she came to QPS as a sixth-grade teacher at Baldwin West.
“Mrs. Scrand’s dedication is apparent, not only because of the many hours she could be found at school planning and preparing, but also by the many years she remained at Baldwin Intermediate School. Thirty years of her career were spent there, 16 as a classroom teacher and 14 as Baldwin West principal,” said Arns, who taught at Baldwin during Schrand’s tenure.
“Her priority was her students and fellow educators. She was constantly working to make their job easier, celebrate their successes and create a welcoming learning environment.”
As QPS transitioned to K-5 schools, Schrand was named to lead Dr. Abby Fox Rooney Elementary School.
“She took the same approach full of hard work and dedication, collaboratively planning the climate and culture of this newly-formed learning community,” Arns said. “Melanie’s commitment to her students, staff and district will be forever etched in the legacy of Rooney School.”
Schrand thanked board members for the honor, saying it was a privilege to be part of QPS.
“I love this district. I love my staff, my students, my families,” she said. “Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.”
Board members established the annual award in 2022 to recognize “long-term impact players” for the school district.
Koscielski and Schrand join last year’s honorees — the late Bill Brothers, Bill Fessler, Dick Moore and Charles Akright — as recipients of the Legend Award.
In other action, board members:
• Heard concerns from two members of the public about disparities in how QPS treats the high school boys and girls basketball programs and athletes. Arns said the concerns “need to go through our channels” from coach to athletic director to superintendent, adding that she wanted the girls “celebrated like any other student athlete.”
• Adopted the 2023-24 calendar calling for classes to start Aug. 16 and end May 21 if no emergency days are used.
The calendar, vetted by the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, is similar to this school year.
Highlights include teacher institute days on Aug. 14 and 15 to start the year, three days off for Thanksgiving, nine days off for winter break and six days off for Easter break.
• Accepted the lowest of two bids for food and non-food items for the remaining 2022-23 school year.
Quincy-based Kohl Wholesale bid $645,695 for cheese, fruit/vegetable, snack/ice cream, dry goods, frozen and disposable items – up 17.23% from the spring bid last year. The other bid was $723,613 from Performance Foodservice of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
• Adopted updates to 27 district policies recommended by the Policy Reference Educational Subscription Service.
