RCA

Baldwin teachers Saylor Drawe, left, and Halle Barnes pose with Ron Clark during a visit last week to his Atlanta-based academy. Staff members from Baldwin, Denman and Lincoln-Douglas returned inspired for the coming school year. 

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — Denman instructional coach Jenni Haner counts down the days until the start of school, buzzing with the excitement of new ideas for the year.

A trip to the Ron Clark Academy inspired ideas for building strong connections with teachers, staff, parents, community and students while stressing the importance of pushing students to meet high expectations and teaching kids through fun activities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.