QUINCY — Denman instructional coach Jenni Haner counts down the days until the start of school, buzzing with the excitement of new ideas for the year.
A trip to the Ron Clark Academy inspired ideas for building strong connections with teachers, staff, parents, community and students while stressing the importance of pushing students to meet high expectations and teaching kids through fun activities.
“I’m pumped for this year,” Haner said.
Some 40 K-5 staff members from Denman, Baldwin and Lincoln-Douglas spent two days at the Atlanta-based academy last week thanks to funding from the Tracy Family Foundation and Quincy Public Schools.
“It was life-changing. My staff came back feeling like they were changed forever,” Lincoln-Douglas School Administration Manager Michelle Stout said.
“It was amazing,” Baldwin SAM Tammy Stegeman said. “We got to see a mix of classroom observations, workshops and opportunities to engage with teachers and students. We left there very motivated, inspired and supported.”
A group from Iles visited the academy last summer, with a group from Rooney going over spring break this year, so staff from each K-5 building have made the trip. Collaborative meetings between buildings for administrators and grade level teams can build on that shared experience.
“We are really excited about what we’ve heard from those who have attended from QPS and excited to see what this can do to enhance the educational experience,” QPS Director of Teaching and Learning Kim Dinkheller said. “We are looking ahead to what we can continue to do long-term adding to our learning at Ron Clark Academy.”
What happens next will vary from school to school, but trip participants all expect to make some changes.
“They’re looking at implementing more hands-on engaging learning opportunities. The team itself has brainstormed many family/community events to host within the classroom,” Stout said. “We’re excited about starting some new opportunities to engage families within our building and students within our classroom.”
Even small tweaks can make a major impact.
“Through the academy, Ron Clark inspired us to think about what’s a 1% change that will make a difference from secretaries to custodians to nursing staff to classroom teachers,” Cox said.
“We heard staff talking about making some instructional practice changes using specific hand signals and gestures, increasing movement in classrooms and looking at how we greet students to be valued and loved,” she said. “It will be something all of us will be focused on when we come back.”
Haner said there are plenty of "good take-aways" from the trip.
"It's not just for teaching but working with other people, building relationships with community and parents," she said. "It's really going to make a big impact on everything."
The Denman group already met last week to start brainstorming ideas — and what they said already made an impact on staff members who didn’t make the trip.
“They were excited because we were excited,” Cox said. “Hopefully we can bring that to all the staff.”
QPS staff members also came back “slide-certified” from the trip after sliding from one level to another in the academy.
“The slide reminds us don’t always take the stairs, break out of that habit and try something new to motivate students and yourself,” Stegeman said.
