QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Maintenance Director Dane Barnes usually glances over at Baldwin Pond each time he drives along Maine Street.
Sometimes the water is clear, sparkling in the sunshine. Other times, algae coats the surface.
“I want to let people know we haven’t ignored it,” Barnes said. “It needs some work.”
Maintaining the spring-fed pond is a challenge for QPS.
Superintendent Todd Pettit mentioned the pond at this week’s Building Committee meeting after hearing concerns about the pond’s condition this summer from community members.
Maintenance workers periodically treat the pond to remove the algae, but “this summer has really been tough on us with no rain,” Barnes said.
“When we get consistent rain, we can keep it up. In August, we kept treating it and it didn’t do anything,” he said. “Bottom line, it needs dredged out and needs aeration. That’s going to be a cost.”
The pond itself is shallow but is home to fish, and wanting to keep the fish limits how often the district can treat the algae.
The pond also is a long-time fixture, already there when hot-air balloon pioneer Thomas S. Baldwin bought the former Singleton Park. Remodeled for athletic and outdoors sports, including a ballground and a racetrack, the renamed Baldwin Park opened in 1892.
In 1952, the Quincy School Board developed plans to build a new high school on the former Baldwin Park site. The remaining buildings were demolished and the new school opened in 1957, with an addition completed in 1964.
Used for stormwater retention from the high school, the former Baldwin Intermediate School and now Baldwin Elementary and their parking areas, the pond holds water year-round.
Riprap installed many years ago has shifted, forcing maintenance crews to weed-eat rather than mow the area.
“Everybody I’ve talked to says it needs dredged out to make it deeper, we need to work on landscaping around it so there’s not so much runoff, then you aerate it which keeps things moving and algae from growing,” Barnes said.
“It would be a good project, and I think the public would be supportive of it. It’s just where would we take the funds from. It’s not really a student-centered project.”
Making improvements to the pond could not only address the ongoing algae issue but enhance the area for people driving by or visiting the neighboring school campuses.
“At certain times of the day, in the morning and at pickup time, we’ve got parents wrapped around from Maine Street and probably sitting there 10 or 15 minutes looking at that pond,” Barnes said.
