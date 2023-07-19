QUINCY — Rising food prices moderated somewhat compared to last year for the start of the 2023-24 year in Quincy Public Schools.
The School Board Wednesday accepted the lowest of two fall bids — $1,031,686.32 from Kohl Wholesale — for food and nonfood items. The bid covers everything used by the district except for milk, produce and bread.
Kohl’s bid was up 5.18% from the same time last year, compared to a 22% jump for the start of the 2022-23 year.
“Anytime we can see a reduction in expenses of any kind, it benefits our bottom line,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
Bid prices increased for cheese, fruit/vegetables, dry goods and snack/ice cream items, remained the same for frozen items and decreased for disposable items.
The bid continues an addendum allowing Kohl’s to adjust product pricing due to unforeseen changes as well as a $500 delivery minimum.
Board members approved Prairie Farms’ low escalator bid of $283,262.50 for milk, the sole bread bid from Kohl Wholesale for $64,231.84 and the low bid from Central Illinois Produce for $1.50 for a full case and $1 for a broken case of produce.
Also Wednesday, board members heard an update on summer projects.
Work to replace the wood chips and asphalt with a soft Duraplay surface and to add a shade feature at the Early Childhood and Family Center playground is finished and “looks great,” Pettit said.
Installation work on a new sprinkler rise for Baldwin’s auditorium and renovations on a high school special education restroom are both on schedule, with site preparation underway for replacing the cooler and freezer at Quincy Junior High School.
“Building cleaning is progressing, with the goal to have it completed during the first week of August,” Pettit said.
In other action, the School Board:
• Heard a reminder that the 2023-24 year starts with teacher in-service days on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15. The first day for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, but at Quincy High School, only freshmen and new students attend that day, with all students in school on Thursday, Aug. 17.
• Learned summer school wrapped up in June with the Quincy Service League and Altrusa visiting the K-5 program to provide special activities, junior high students happy to be back in their building after years at the high school due to renovation projects and the high school offering credit recovery, new course credit and driver’s ed for students.
• Noted minor updates in the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service review to eight policies. The board tabled the revisions for 30 days with plans to vote in August. The revisions will mean no changes in QPS procedure.
