Work to install a new playground surface and a shade feature at the Early Childhood and Family Center is finished and "looks great," Superintendent Todd Pettit said. Pettit updated the School Board on summer project work at Wednesday's meeting.

QUINCY — Rising food prices moderated somewhat compared to last year for the start of the 2023-24 year in Quincy Public Schools.

The School Board Wednesday accepted the lowest of two fall bids — $1,031,686.32 from Kohl Wholesale — for food and nonfood items. The bid covers everything used by the district except for milk, produce and bread.

