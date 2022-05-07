QUINCY — Alex Tuley always adds one item to his daily to-do list for work.
Hug mom.
It’s an easy task for the Lincoln-Douglas Elementary physical education teacher because his mom, Julie Tuley, teaches first grade in the same building.
Initially placed at the former Dewey School, his assignment shifted to Lincoln-Douglas as Quincy Public Schools transitioned to the five new elementary buildings.
“It’s been a blessing. Every day I get a hug from him,” Julie said.
Working in the same building is convenient, but not claustrophobic.
“It’s not like we’re on top of each other every day,” Alex said. “I have her class. I’ll see her then. We still have our jobs to do, but we do get our hug in.”
While QPS staff members often talk about being family, those ties for some — like the Tuleys and Quincy Junior High School seventh grade reading teacher Kelly Crossan and her daughter, first-grade Baldwin teacher Kourtney Thompson — run a little deeper.
“There’s something kind of fun about us both being teachers,” Kourtney said. “It’s fun to be back in the district I grew up in and then also having that connection with people knowing my mom.”
Sharing the same profession gives mother and daughter someone to commiserate with — and celebrate successes with — who truly understands.
“My mom is really good at keeping kids interested in what they’re doing. She is a very good storyteller and able to relate information to kids in a way that keeps them engaged,” Kourtney said. “For me, it’s easy to come up with activities, events that keep my kids excited. That piece of giving information in a way that they’re going to learn and still be interested, that inspires me.”
Kelly honed her skills in childhood as the teacher while playing school with her younger brothers and found her niche working with middle school students. Kourtney always loved kids, especially young kids, but “tried to run from” education by studying business in college before changing her major.
“It was a good move for me,” Kourtney said. “I also got to see the benefits of my mom’s job with a family.”
Kelly admits to being surprised when Kourtney followed her into teaching but sees it as a good fit for her daughter and her incredible patience with students. “I know from my case I was a better teacher for being a mother. I feel better able to read kids,” she said.
After living in Albuquerque and Macomb, she taught in Kansas for six years, then moved back to Quincy with her husband and son, now 2½, in 2020 and taught first grade at Denman last year before moving to Baldwin this year.
“I knew I wanted to be first grade. Children take off as readers. There’s so much growth from the beginning of the year to the end,” Kourtney said.
“All of that makes our lives at junior high so much easier. When you teach those strong, independent readers, it makes life wonderful for us and stills that love of reading. That’s what’s important,” Kelly said.
The pair collaborate on projects including when Kourtney’s students, and all the first-graders at Baldwin, wrote to Santa and got letters back from Kelly’s students.
“That was a great fun activity. They enjoyed it,” Kelly said.
Kelly, with 30 years in the classroom and 27 in QPS including a stint at the original Baldwin School, plans to retire at the end of the school year.
“It’s bittersweet. This has been my life’s work,” she said. “I do have this year probably five or six kids that I had their parents. It tells me it’s time.”
Just don’t expect her to stay away from the classroom.
“Next year I’ll be able to help in her classroom,” Kelly said.
“I can’t wait,” Kourtney said.
Julie Tuley couldn’t wait to be a teacher.
“As early as second or third grade, I always wanted to be a teacher and a mom,” she said. “I loved paper, crayons and paint. Anything that’s teachery.”
The career choice should have come as no surprise.
Her dad, the late John Damm, taught fifth and sixth grade science at Payson, her mom Pat Damm taught at Irving, Dewey and QJHS in QPS and still volunteers each week with the district’s mentoring program and both of her brothers teach, one at Mississippi State University and one at Quincy Notre Dame. Julie’s sister Kathy Carter is a QPS social worker sometimes in Lincoln-Douglas, and a cousin Amy Webster also is part of the school’s teaching staff.
Teaching in QPS since 1990, Julie admits to being a little nervous when her son wanted to follow in her footsteps.
“She wanted to make sure (because) education is different now than it was when she started,” said Alex, who spent lots of time at school with his mom growing up and has “pretty cool” memories of former students running up to greet his mom outside of school.
“Once I was persistent, that this is what I want to do, she was excited. She was so supportive, very helpful. I was blessed to have such supportive parents.”
Alex had no doubts about the profession.
“It’s in the blood,” he said. “I wanted to do what my teachers did for me. I wanted to build relationships with the students, just be that person that a student can count on every day.”
He initially considered teaching special education students, but his love of sports pushed him toward teaching physical education. Wrapping up his fifth year teaching, Alex will transition to a new job as assistant director of transportation for the 2022-23 school year. In the new role, he’ll handle a lot of discipline issues and “try to build a relationship with those students and families to have a better experience on the bus.”
Julie will miss seeing Alex every day at school — and miss the reaction when students figure out that Mrs. Tuley and Mr. Tuley are mother and son.
“They can’t believe I’m his mom. They say ‘he’s so tall. How can you be his mom?’” she said. “It’s a smile and a warm fuzzy inside knowing there’s my boy.”
