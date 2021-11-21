QUINCY — John Lumpkin officially serves as district student support family liaison with Quincy Public Schools. But he sees himself primarily as a coach and mentor.
“When I meet with the students and give them my title, I tell them honestly all that means is I want to be a support for you,” Lumpkin said. “I want to mentor you, be a voice for you, advocate for you, be a person that will help you overcome any barriers and find a solution to any problem you’re having.”
In a role created for the 2021-22 year, Lumpkin works with primarily African American students at Quincy High School, with a goal of boosting their graduation rate.
Due in part to the impact of COVID-19 and remote learning, the QHS graduation rate dipped to 77% last year and lower for students of color — 57% for Latino students, 56% for Black students and approaching just 50% for Black males.
“That’s not acceptable,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “John’s mission is to get more students of color across the stage at graduation.”
QHS graduated some 440 students last year, with some 50 students of color in the Class of 2021. Graduating even five more students than the year before “makes a huge impact. We need to make that impact for sure,” Steinke said, but “it’s not about numbers. It’s about kids and lives we can impact. The numbers show that we’ve got an issue.”
The issue reaches beyond high school seniors.
“It’s not a QHS issue, a district issue. It’s a community issue that these kids aren’t graduating,” QHS Counselor Megan Williams said.
“Early intervention doesn’t start in freshman year. It starts in kindergarten, working in elementary school to get kids to care about education,” she said, but even in working with high school students, “can we still make a difference? Absolutely. We have to try. We definitely won’t make a difference if we don’t give it any effort.”
Hurdles facing students of color — and many QPS students — include poverty and COVID-19, which helped students get out of the habit of going to school every day, along with a lack of awareness of possibilities after high school graduation.
“They don’t see a lot of people who look like them doing things and having success,” Lumpkin said. “The students are amazing, very smart, very intelligent. They have challenges just like every other student, and sometimes seeking help or being accepting of help is also a challenge.”
But sometimes just one connection can make all the difference.
One person who took an interest in Lumpkin while he grew up near Cleveland, who challenged him to be better and continuously encouraged him, pushed him not only to graduate high school but go onto college and to work with at-risk youth.
Lumpkin starts by building trust with the students — and their families.
“It’s really reaching those students, getting them across the finish line, not just graduating high school but helping them explore what’s next for their life after high school,” he said. “The more we can reach the current population of students in grades 9 to 12, the greater impact we feel we have trickling down. Many of the students I’m working with have younger siblings who are facing the same challenges. When they see older siblings putting in the effort and work, they realize the importance too.”
Lumpkin works closely with QHS staff and administration, Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine, Teen Reach and community members.
“It’s not a one-person job. It’s definitely a community effort,” he said. “If you’re resistant to my efforts, you’re not going to hurt my feelings. It’s not going to stop me from wanting the best for you.”
Weekly meetings with each student in his office at QHS focus on setting goals to pass classes, keep grades up and continue earning credits toward graduation.
“I tell students up front I’m the person who’s going to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” Lumpkin said. “Too many times, it’s easy to make excuses for ourselves … but if our mind is made up we’re going to achieve something, there’s really nothing that can stop us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.