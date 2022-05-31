Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.