QUINCY — When Ahniya Humphrey and her friends didn’t like what they were hearing from other students at Quincy Junior High School, they decided to work together to make a change.
“Words are powerful. They can build up or tear down. They have the ability to unlock your heart and be a change,” Humphrey said.
Six girls — eighth-graders Millie Cunningham, Isabel Selsor, Talea Wittmer and Zya Wires and seventh-graders Liliana Meyer and Humphrey — formed Make a Change, a group working to make positive changes in QJHS and its students.
“It’s pretty visionary on their part,” QJHS Principal Dan Sparrow said. “They have big ideas for how this group will continue to grow and be an advocate for kids who may be struggling inside the schools.”
The idea grew out of conversations the girls had at dance classes about what was going on in class at school. What bothered them most was students using words to hurt, shame and bully instead of uplift classmates.
“We realized with everything happening in school most of it wasn’t getting taken care of,” Selsor said. “We thought we ought to at least try to take care of it.”
So with Sparrow’s support, they formed a club this spring to make a change by reminding students that words hurt.
As students came back together this school year after COVID-19 restrictions, “we were having a lot of insensitivity. Kids weren’t being nice to each other, didn’t know how to interact,” Sparrow said.
The idea of making a change soon caught on at the school.
“We basically started out as a small group, and from there, people joined,” Wittmer said. “We already have a bunch of sixth-graders.”
In grade-level assemblies last week, the girls shared impact statements gathered from their peers on issues facing QJHS students from body image to sexual orientation.
“People talk about people’s weight. You’re too fat, too skinny. Why haven’t you eaten? Why haven’t you stopped eating?” one statement said.
“I have been harassed for being part of the LGBTQ+ community, and now I’m scared to be myself and show who I am,” another said.
“I’ve been called the N word and monkey. The words were supposed to be said as a joke … but now make me think differently about my skin tone,” still another said.
It’s a wide range of issues, but “we want to try to keep it inclusive, so no one thinks their problems are any less,” Selsor said.
The assemblies also featured a video of the girls interviewing fellow students about who they can go to for help if they feel uncomfortable and what advice they would share with incoming students along with offering affirmations that “you are loved,” “you are unstoppable” and “you are creative.”
Humphrey sees the message starting to resonate with students.
“People are starting to be nicer, but some people just don’t care,” she said.
“You can see some people starting to be happier,” Wittmer said.
Plans call for continuing the group’s work next school year, with the current seventh-graders taking the lead at QJHS and the current eighth-graders taking the message to Quincy High School.
“We’ll start with the ninth grade, our grade. I think the ninth-grade will understand, and 10th grade may understand,” Wittmer said.
Spreading the group’s message will take time.
“Sometimes it takes. Sometimes it doesn’t,” Sparrow said. “If it changes one in each grade level, that’s three more kids, and it starts to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.