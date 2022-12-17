Blue Devil Closet

Plans call for the new Blue Devil Closet to open in mid-January at Quincy High School. The closet will offer new and slightly-used clothing, shoes, jewelry, socks and other items for students.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — A new effort at Quincy High School makes it easier for students to focus on classes, instead of their need for clothing or shoes.

The Blue Devil Closet, expected to open in mid-January, will offer new and slightly-used clothing, shoes, jewelry, socks and other items for students.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.