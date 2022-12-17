QUINCY — A new effort at Quincy High School makes it easier for students to focus on classes, instead of their need for clothing or shoes.
The Blue Devil Closet, expected to open in mid-January, will offer new and slightly-used clothing, shoes, jewelry, socks and other items for students.
Assistant Principal Kris Klingele, who is helping to spearhead the project, said the closet will be available for all students.
“Since COVID, everything from socks to shoes and pants, any type of clothing is what we are noticing students are in need of,” Klingele said. “Anybody that wants to come in can look through and take what they need.”
Donations are welcome to help stock the closet.
“Through the holiday season, people will be getting new items, shifting things in the closet and creating a pile of items to get rid of,” Klingele said. “We want to give them a new life and repurpose clothing. Maybe something old to someone is brand-new to someone else that could use it.”
A similar effort, known as the Junior Shoppe, has been available for years at Quincy Junior High School.
“Typically counselors, sometimes deans and support staff will use it for a student that has a need for something, a hygiene need, a clothing need. Maybe they need gym clothes. Maybe they need a pair of shoes,” said QJHS counselor Greta Heck, who takes students to the clothing closet multiple times each week. “We really don’t ask questions. It’s open for anyone who wants to use it.”
On rainy mornings, for example, students who walk to school might need a pair of dry socks or dry clothes to be more comfortable through the day, or if a student wears an inappropriate shirt to school,” we have shirts they can put on,” Heck said.
Quincy Service League members and parent volunteers organize the shop, which even offers two changing rooms so students can try on items, and coordinate donations.
“We’re really fortunate to have that, fortunate to have the people that help us run it. We wouldn’t have the manpower to do it,” Heck said. “I’m really glad the high school is getting something like that.”
Klingele said the Blue Devil Closet mirrors other projects already in place to help meet student needs.
‘Probably about five years ago, we started a cabinet of school supplies for students that needed anything. We collected donations for that, and it went well,” she said.
“From there we started a hygiene closet for anybody who needs any type of hygiene product. We accept any donations of hygiene products, just basic needs — shampoo, body wash, body sprays, feminine hygiene products. That took us to where we are now.”
With a room available at QHS, plans call for combining the school supplies and hygiene products with the closet.
Students in the Secondary Transitional Experience Program for special education students will work in the closet.
“They will help organize, fold clothes. It will give them some skills for the future and another possible job,” Klingele said. “We are looking forward to that. The kids are even looking forward to it.”
