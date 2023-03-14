QUINCY — Serving on the Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee, Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke helps with the important work of honoring the school’s coaches and athletes.
“It dawned on me that we don’t honor the incredible contribution of staff members who work here at QHS, not necessarily in athletics, but in the classroom or in the building itself,” Steinke said. “I thought it was something needed.”
So Steinke spearheaded the new QHS Educator Hall of Fame set to welcome its first honorees — John Baird, Tom Burnett, Margy Donald, Jeanetta Green, Peggy Klauser, the late Paul Koscielski, the late Nona Long, the late Dick Moore, Signe Oakley, Dan Sherman and Beth Young.
“These 11 people exhibit what it means to be a Blue Devil educator, a Blue Devil teacher, administrator, counselor or secretary,” Steinke said.
“Having been in the building for 30 years and knowing a lot of these people — some of them were mentors to me, definitely role models I looked up to when I first started teaching — it was great to bring back all those memories. It was even better to make phone calls and let them know they were going to be inducted.”
The inaugural class will be honored at the school’s retirement luncheon, tentatively scheduled for May 31, the last teacher work day for this school year.
Each honoree will get an individual award, and a brass plaque with the person’s photo, name and years of service will be added to an oak panel displayed near the QHS main office. All costs involved will be funded through donations.
A committee — alumni from four different decades, current teachers and QHS and district administrators — made this year’s selections from a list of worthy educators to launch the hall.
Starting next year, the committee will choose three to five inductees each year from nominations submitted by former students, parents, community members, family members and staff.
“It’s definitely an honor in being the first,” Steinke said. “Moving on, you’re being nominated by people you actually had an impact on. That means just as much.”
Nominations open June 1 and close Feb. 1 the following year, with the committee making its decisions by March 15. Nomination forms will be available online, with paper forms available in the QHS Main Office.
Nominees must have worked at QHS for a minimum of 10 years and are eligible one year after their service at QHS ends.
Steinke sees the Hall of Fame as a way to honor past educators and inspire current ones.
“It lets them know their reach and their impact is sometimes quiet, but it’s definitely there,” Steinke said.
