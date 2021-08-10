QUINCY — New guidance heading to the Quincy School Board for the start of the 2021-22 year will require masks for almost all indoor activities in the district.
“Every time we’re indoors, for visitors, students and staff, masks will be required,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
The School Board meets in special session at 8 a.m. Wednesday to vote on the guidance which aligns with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order, issued last week, mandating masks at Illinois pre-K-12 schools, day cares and long-term care facilities.
Webb said school districts take significant risk to go against the governor’s executive order.
School districts not enforcing the mask mandate risk civil liability and the loss of recognition status by the Illinois State Board of Education, which jeopardizes state funding.
Under the new QPS guidance, masks are required in most indoor settings for all individuals including staff, students and visitors. Masks are not required outdoors.
“Really all it does is mandate masks per the governor’s executive order. That will be the only change,” Webb said.
But that’s a key change from back-to-school guidance adopted July 21 by the School Board.
Under the earlier guidance, masks were not required outdoors, not required in most indoor settings for vaccinated individuals and highly recommended for indoor settings for unvaccinated individuals. Masking was required on school buses and in large gatherings or assemblies.
New requirements for masking indoors and on buses remains part of layered mitigations in place for the new school year including physical distancing, quarantining, testing of those with symptoms with parent permission and increased sanitizing, especially in common areas.
Events still will resume at full capacity in fall 2021, but “depending on if it is an indoor event, outdoor event and current conditions, non-participants will be required to use a face covering,” the new guidance said.
The school district also still plans to welcome volunteers, presenters, parents and special guests back into schools.
“We will start this slowly to see how the year starts. Visitors will be limited,” the new guidance said. “All visitors will wear a mask and have principal permission.”