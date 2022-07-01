QUINCY — The new superintendent of Quincy Public Schools says his top priority is building relationships.
QPS Director of K-12 Music Todd Pettit shifts Friday to the superintendent’s role.
“Obviously as a three-year employee of the district already, I have a jump-start on that, but coming into the superintendency, it’s a different lens that I look through, a different perspective and relationship with staff, students and community members,” Pettit said. “Priority one is to continue to build those relationships and those connections.”
More groundwork came since February when Pettit was named to succeed Roy Webb, who retired Thursday after a 33-year career in education.
“I’ve had the good fortune to be able to spend the last few months just working alongside Roy, asking questions, attending board meetings, really being an active participant,” Pettit said. “That has set me up to jump in on Day One, July 1, and be ready to go.”
Pettit and Webb met with Quincy service clubs to report on the state of the school district, with area superintendents and with presidents of area colleges and universities. Pettit also met with building principals “to talk about expectations and vision, both mine and theirs, and the needs of their schools” and with the School Board.
“Day One is just really for me to set myself up in terms of solidifying my plan,” Pettit said.
And to focus on one job instead of two.
“I don’t think I went into that situation understanding just the mental gymnastics of going back and forth, ending the school year and making sure I have time to transition Debbie Johnson into the role of director of music education,” Pettit said. “It was more of a challenge than I thought it was going to be.”
School Board President Sayeed Ali said QPS is well-positioned to meet its challenges with Pettit’s leadership. “His organizational skills and his innovation, his passion to do better and to be the best is exactly what we need,” Ali said.
“When Roy came in, we needed to right the ship, and the way he was able to do that was better than any of us had expected. Now a lot of us feel like we’re poised, we’re at that point of what’s QPS going to be in 10 years, how are we going to put ourselves on the map, and with regard to that, Dr. Pettit is absolutely the person that can take us to the next level.”
More challenges will come in meeting other priorities to boost the district’s graduation rate, support wellness for students and staff and strengthen climate and culture so “that we have school environments that are welcoming for students, staff and parents where teachers can teach and students can learn,” Pettit said.
“The biggest challenge is just to ensure that we are following our mission that students and teachers achieve their personal excellence. That happens through our end goal that students will graduate from high school,” he said. “I know that’s a focus the district has had before the pandemic (along with) keeping kids engaged during and after (the pandemic). That’s the biggest focus area for me as we go into this new leadership.”
Another focus area for Pettit, who came to QPS just before the district sought an unsuccessful tax increase, will be fiscal stewardship with the district’s local, state and federal operating funds. “The board will have to be looking forward to determine how to balance our budget with revenue,” he said.
In the new job, Pettit will draw on what he considers his greatest strength — his varied background in education from being a Quincy High School graduate to teaching in Indianapolis, serving as an administrator in the St. Louis metro area and coming back to QPS.
“Because the music department supports the entire district, I’m really getting a bird’s eye view of QPS — who we are, the traditions I knew so well as a student, the new traditions that have come about since I went off to experience the world in my professional career,” Pettit said.
The superintendent’s job won’t “in terms of vantage point, be much different than what I’ve experienced in the last three years in QPS,” he said. “It’s just a different position with the ability to work with people in different ways.”
The community shouldn’t expect major changes in leadership style with Pettit at the helm.
“I’m a firm believer in being visible. I will continue that as superintendent,” said Pettit, who also ruled out any immediate sweeping changes in the district. “I like to observe, analyze, assess, then collectively with my team make changes that are appropriate and effective.”
One change he does plan to make is adding Blue Devil Fridays.
“I’m calling on all students, staff and community members to wear blue to focus on the fact for all pre-K to eighth-grade students that they will become a Blue Devil and will graduate from Quincy High School,” Pettit said. “My hope is as I’m out and about in our schools, in the streets of town, that we see a sea of Blue Devil blue that we support our school district.”
It’s the same spirit and pride that Pettit brings to his new job.
“I couldn’t be more humbled and thrilled to be able to lead this amazing school district that I am proud to be an alumni of,” Pettit said.
