QUINCY — A woman committed to advocating for children plans to put her philosophy to work in a new leadership role in Quincy Public Schools.
After four years as assistant director of the Academy, Marcey Wells will become the director of the alternative school, with School Board approval, when Lori Miles retires at the end of the school year.
“It’s important to understand each student as an individual, and I think anybody who has worked with me or knows me well would say that I’m always thinking about what’s best for students,” Wells said.
Wells sees the new role as a continuation of what she’s already doing at the Academy — serving as a coach and cheerleader building trust with students through honest conversation and celebrating success.
“I love it when kids get on a winning streak, achieve a goal they thought was out of reach,” she said. “It’s the best feeling to watch them shine.”
Creating that success takes work with students and their families by the entire team of certified teachers, student support family liaisons, social worker, paraprofessionals, secretary and administrators
“Being the director doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have the right people working with you for that common goal,” Wells said. “It’s important to have trust and relationships so that we can work together to help each of our students reach their personal goals which are ultimately to return to their home school and be successful.”
Maintaining those relationships will be a priority in the new role along with resuming more family involvement activities as COVID-19 restrictions ease and continuing the focus on boosting graduation rates and serving more students with in-person and online learning.
“We really want to make sure students have an idea of what they want to do after graduation,” Wells said. “We don’t want them to graduate and have no connection to anyone. We want to help support them.”
Wells, like two other recommendations for key leadership roles, has “high expectations and the ability to meet those expectations,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Wells also looks forward to working with the Regional Office of Education on professional development opportunities for Academy staff tied to social-emotional learning. “Hopefully it will help us be able to understand our kids better so we can teach them better,” she said.
Plans call for filling her current job to maintain two administrative positions at the Academy.
“We do the counseling piece that counselors at the high school do with students,” Wells said. “We do a lot of the administrative tasks and support staff tasks that larger buildings might have other people (do), but for me that’s one of the positives. You get to be connected with kids.”
The director’s job is the latest role for Wells in 29 years with QPS — one year as a volleyball coach while student teaching and 28 in the classroom or an administrator at Baldwin South, Adams and the Adams County Youth Home educational program.
She will take on the job July 1 after finishing out the year working with Miles.
“We are already doing some transition things. We’re working with the junior high, senior high and the Adams County schools we serve on placement of students for next year,” Wells said. “There’s still some great insight I’m going to be learning from Lori. When students are finished with school, we’ll be hitting things hard, behind-the-scenes things and paperwork, but the transition should be fairly smooth.”
