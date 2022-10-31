QUINCY — No students were injured in a Monday morning crash at North 24th and Weiss Lane involving a Quincy Public Schools bus.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by John R. Lay, 32, of Hamilton, was heading east on Weiss Lane at approximately 7:59 a.m. and failed to yield at the stop intersection with North 24th. The department said the vehicle pulled out in front of a southbound 2000 Blue Bird bus driven by Gregory A. Schoenekase, 57, of Quincy, which struck the rear of the Dodge causing major damage. The school bus had minor front end damage but remained drivable.