Quincy School Board President Shelley Arns, left, and District Improvement Team member Sheldon Bailey start to review data while team member Pat Arnold and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller talk prior to Thursday's meeting. Team members reviewed the student growth report and first semester discipline data. 

QUINCY — The number of office discipline referrals and out of school suspension days increased in first semester at Quincy Junior High School compared to a year ago.

Quincy High school reported a slight increase in office referrals and a decrease in out of school suspensions in first semester student discipline trend data presented at Thursday’s District Improvement Team meeting.

