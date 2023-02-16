QUINCY — The number of office discipline referrals and out of school suspension days increased in first semester at Quincy Junior High School compared to a year ago.
Quincy High school reported a slight increase in office referrals and a decrease in out of school suspensions in first semester student discipline trend data presented at Thursday’s District Improvement Team meeting.
“Just like academic data, discipline data is something we’re looking at because we want to make sure we keep a safe environment for student learning,” Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“If we see escalated behaviors that could point to any unsafe atmosphere or anything where students could be impacted, we are going to see a suspension,” Dinkheller said. “Suspensions are part of school. It would be great if we never had students break rules, but that’s not reality.”
Looking at the junior high numbers, team member and former School Board member Sheldon Bailey said he would feel better if the numbers were going down, unless things weren’t being addressed in the school.
If “we’re addressing things as much or more and numbers are going up, that makes me feel better,” he said. “I just don’t know which it is.”
Dinkheller said the junior high is addressing behaviors not seen in the past.
The junior high is seeing “some significant behaviors,” and “anytime you have a different leader” with Brenda Fleer taking over the principal’s job this year, “you have a different approach sometimes,” Dinkheller said.
“Brenda Fleer versus Dan Sparrow might be looking at things through a different lens,” she said. “As far as discipline policies and practices, what’s in their handbook is the same as what’s been there. That has not shifted.”
Discipline data for pre-K through fifth grade shows increases in office referrals at the Early Childhood and Family Center, Baldwin, Denman and Rooney with decreases at Iles and Lincoln-Douglas. Out of school suspension days increased at Iles and Lincoln-Douglas over a year ago and dropped at Baldwin, Denman and Rooney.
Looking at the data in another format, 84% of QPS students are on track in behavior. Another 5% of students are at risk, with behavior incidents reported on 3 to 4% of school days, and 11% of students have incidents on more than 5% of school days.
“Now that we have the data, it’s an ongoing conversation,” Dinkheller said.
Also Thursday, team members reviewed the student growth report.
The report tracks local assessments — baseline, fall and winter letter and number identification at ECFC and NWEA MAP scores in math and reading for kindergarten through eighth grade and in science in sixth and seventh grade.
“What this does is give us a snapshot of our grade levels and graduation cohorts and how they’ve been progressing over time,” Dinkheller said. “What we like to take a look at is how has that particular group been growing, are we noticing any gaps for any particular group, are we noticing anything with certain grade levels year after year.”
Overall, the district sees student growth, the key component in the report, with the understanding some students “still need support and (some) students are ready for more,” Dinkheller said. “We’re seeing a lot similar to what we have seen.”
