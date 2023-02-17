QUINCY — Rooney third-grade classmates Cassidy Bradfield and Blayne Matlick already understand the importance of being aware of what they’re reading, watching and doing when online.
Knowing the basics of protecting yourself is important because “you can get in trouble sometimes,” Cassidy said.
Blayne often spends time online playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, but he’s careful about sharing information with other players.
“They could learn about you. They could track you down,” he said.
Just as important is protecting the work of others found online by citing the source, something emphasized this week during class time in the media center.
“We cite sources so we’re giving credit to the right people,” instructional media paraeducator Kristie Leaphart told the class before they watched a short video. “We want to make sure our teachers know we didn’t just make stuff up, make sure they know where we got our information from and that they see it’s a legitimate source, so that the sources we use aren’t fake.”
Similar grade-appropriate messages about cyber safety, digital citizenship and media literacy are provided to K-12 students in Quincy Public Schools — and now by state law at high schools across Illinois.
The law requires public high schools, beginning this school year, to offer a unit on media literacy touching on accessing information, analyzing and evaluating media messages, creating media, reflecting on media consumption and social responsibility and civics.
“Media literacy is something QPS has been embedding into several of our core curriculum areas for several years simply because a lot of standards of the state of Illinois have students taking a look at multiple modes of media,” QPS director of curriculum, instruction and assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “For us to implement standards and do things like teach students about opinion writing, argumentative writing, we had to talk to students about media literacy.”
QPS embeds media literacy in junior high and high school communication arts, social studies and computer classes and during weekly visits to the media center for K-5 students.
“What media literacy means is the ability to access information, analyze information, evaluate, create and communicate,” Dinkheller said. “The variety of forms of literacy is what has really changed over the last 10 or 15 years — what we have access to and how quickly we can access information.”
Digital literacy lessons offered since the 2018-19 school year in the elementary buildings focus on library literacy, cyber safety, digital citizenship and technology tools.
Even the youngest students need to know about using reliable resources online, how to be kind online, protecting their digital footprint and crediting sources — and starting early ensures that students are prepared for technology use in junior high and high school.
“We kind of try to build each year on what we’ve learned,” Leaphart said.
Second quarter lessons, for example, focus on evaluating online sources, understanding clickbait and looking at whether a source is fact or opinion.
“We want to make sure all of our kids have some kind of background when they get to the next teacher or are moving from K-5 to junior high,” QPS library media/ed tech specialist Heather Colombo said. “It doesn’t matter what classroom teacher they have. They’re all introduced to the same thing.”
Leaphart said she and Colombo are working to update some of the resources used with students.
“Things relevant five years ago aren’t now. Kids look at you funny when you mention Facebook,” she said.
“We’re still working on how we continue to grow with what we’re providing … so the information we’re teaching about media literacy and what they’re learning stays current with the world around us,” Dinkheller said.
Since opening the K-5 elementary buildings, QPS put more devices into student hands and more media availability into buildings, but Dinkheller said it remains a balancing act between technology and printed sources.
“We never want to take away or replace print with digital. We want students to think about multiple modes of media,” she said.
“Once they graduate from high school, we want to make sure they’re not just college/career ready but life ready and think about how we access media as an adult in different ways. We’re teaching students to explore, to know multiple avenues to explore.”
