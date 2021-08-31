QUINCY — Parents of three Quincy Public Schools students have sued the school district and Superintendent Roy Webb over quarantine measures tied to COVID-19.
Scott and Jamie Hamby, Christina Terwelp and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed the suit Monday seeking to allow their children, who are quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education in QPS unless the local county health department or state department of health provides a lawful order of quarantine.
“Quarantine has to be tough for parents,” Webb said. “I understand that frustration. It’s not anything we want to do. It’s just something we feel we have to do.”
Webb said he spoke with two of the parents prior to the lawsuit’s filing, stressing that the students needed to be out of school for the 10 days directed by the Adams County Health Department.
“I told them the best way to handle it is take it to court, let the judge review everything and make a decision. I’m happy they followed that course,” Webb said.
“It’s a test case for QPS. It’s going to tell us what we can or can’t do,” he said. “Right now we’re doing what we feel is right and what we feel legally obligated to do. If the judge tells us (we’re) right or wrong, it validates what we’re doing or forces us to go back to the drawing board.”
The Hambys and Terwelp were contacted Aug. 26, and the Oshners were contacted on Aug. 27, by the health department and issued an emergency order of quarantine against their children, the suit said. The order was effective for 48 hours, and the health department chose not to seek a court order to extend it.
The children are not positive for COVID-19, are not currently exhibiting symptoms and a quarantine order is not in place, but the district and Webb refuse to allow the children to return to in-person learning — a violation, the suit claims, of Illinois State Board of Education resolution and guidance.
“The district and Webb have infringed upon the lawful rights of the children to attend school,” the suit said.
The parents, represented by attorney Thomas DeVore, seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to return the students immediately to the classroom to “protect the children’s constitutional and statutory right to an in-person education.”
The suit claims the district is compelled to provide in-person learning and that the district and Webb are not lawfully authorized to suspend in-person learning for the children absent a quarantine order from the county health department of the Illinois Department of Health.
The parents also seek an injunction to keep the district and Webb from quarantining any or all of the children and disallowing entry to district facilities due to being a close contact unless an order of quarantine has been issued against the children.
“If any of these children are in fact a danger to the public health, such that entry into the district facility should be prohibited, the County Health Department is the body of government vested with the duty and authority to obtain an order of quarantine,” the suit said.