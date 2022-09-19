Building

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit, left, talks with QPS Maintenance Director Dane Barnes before the start of Monday's Building Committee meeting. Committee members reviewed a first draft floor plan for the new facility to house the district's transportation, maintenance and information technology departments. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A first draft floor plan puts transportation on the south side and maintenance and information technology on the north of Quincy Public Schools’ newest facility.

“Moving forward, our job is to work with the board and each department to hone in, get a plan that’s most cost-effective but still provides what each department is going to need,” Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates told the Building Committee on Monday.

