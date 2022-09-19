QUINCY — A first draft floor plan puts transportation on the south side and maintenance and information technology on the north of Quincy Public Schools’ newest facility.
“Moving forward, our job is to work with the board and each department to hone in, get a plan that’s most cost-effective but still provides what each department is going to need,” Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates told the Building Committee on Monday.
“The goal is still to bid at least the first phase of this out in January so we can get transportation out there to start next year. IT and maintenance, we need to design for it to know everything works together, but that would more than likely be phased in the following summer.”
The building — the former K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd bought by QPS for $2 million in June — is large enough to meet the department needs.
But “trying to manipulate and figure out parking and how to get that to work outside is kind of the challenge,” Barnes said. “We’re adding a fueling station and need to give enough space for buses to fuel on both sides. We’re still talking a salt dome outside versus inside, and that takes up space. IT has deliveries. They need a dock. Maintenance has deliveries and may need a dock.”
Whether QPS will need to look at additional exterior space at the facility “is something we’ll have to determine in the next 30 days,” Committee Co-chair and School Board member Richard McNay said. “If it’s not additional land, we’ll take a serious look at moving one of the departments back to 20th Street, either IT or maintenance.”
Initial plans called for consolidating the transportation department, now split between Flinn Stadium and the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire, in the new facility.
Subsequent discussion proposed first shifting the maintenance department from Seventh and Jersey to the bus barn site, then moving maintenance and also IT, now housed at the board office, to the former arena.
Adding maintenance vehicles to the site and parking for maintenance and IT staff, “we start using up the space very quickly,” McNay said.
Barnes and the project’s lead architect Kayla Fuller will continue to meet with the departments and revise the floor plan for inside and outside of the building.
Plans now earmark 22,798 square feet to transportation, 7,191 square feet to maintenance and 7,282 square feet to IT with additional multi-user and shared space along with some still-unassigned space.
“This is not set in stone,” McNay said of the floor plan. “It will be refined. Changes will be made as we go along to the point of bidding.”
It’s also a “balancing act” between meeting department needs and wishes for the new space and controlling costs.
“We might not be be able to meet every one of those wishes and needs, but we’ll do our best to give you what you requested,” McNay said.
QPS expected to spend up to $1 million to renovate the building to make it usable for the transportation department.
“Now that we’ve added two more departments, we’re still trying to come up with a budget,” McNay said. “That’s going to also depend on the layout and the design of the parking lots and fuel station.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.