QUINCY — When Amber Whicker realized the impact she could have on students, she wanted to reach more than just those in her classroom.
Her next job will help her impact students, staff and families at Quincy Junior High School.
Pending School Board approval, Whicker will start work Aug. 1 as QJHS assistant principal for curriculum and instruction.
Whicker, currently a school administration manager at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary, takes over the job previously held by Brenda Fleer, named this month as QJHS principal.
“I’m certainly sad to leave Lincoln-Douglas, but I’m looking forward to the new opportunity,” Whicker said. “The experiences Brenda Fleer and I bring together makes us a really strong team. I know where our students have been, and she’s been there her whole career.”
Fleer led the search for her successor, with junior high staff involved in the process, and Superintendent Roy Webb said Whicker is a good fit.
“She’s another one of those good young leaders we have, a good instructional leader, a good person,” Webb said. “She’ll do an amazing job.”
Whicker, 37, taught primarily second grade in Chicago Public Schools for six years, then moved to Quincy and joined Quincy Public Schools in the 2014-15 year.
She taught second and third grades at Ellington School and served as STEM coach at Ellington and Denman Elementary before shifting to the SAM role at Lincoln-Douglas.
Along the way, she took on leadership roles from facilitating study groups and presenting at different workshops to coordinating the K-5 Summer Academy since 2000 and serving on the district’s curriculum alignment team focused on teaching and learning designed around best practices at all grade levels.
“Curriculum gets more challenging the older students get, but best practice remains the same regardless of what level you’re at,” she said.
Communication with Fleer over the new role already has begun and will continue through July.as Whicker transitions to working with more students, more families and more staff at the junior high.
“The focus for my role will be curriculum and instruction, which is really the focus of all my leadership experience here at K-5,” Whicker said. “I’m very familiar with providing professional development based on building, teacher and student need. I facilitate meetings at all levels, diving into standards of teaching and making sure we’re meeting needs of students.”
The School Board expects to take action on the assistant principal job in July.
