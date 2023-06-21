QUINCY — Wrapping up his first year on the job, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit shared some highlights with the School Board.
Pettit told board members Wednesday night that he visited schools and classrooms 316 times in the past year while also spending time reviewing how district systems functioned to shape the direction for the 2023-24 year.
“We’ll not only focus on things that give us challenges, but also systems that are currently working and constantly answer the question how do we become better, continue to be innovative and always striving for excellence,” Pettit said.
“It’s very clear to me QPS continues to be a resource for not only area districts but districts across the state because we have a reputation of being ahead of the curve and truly innovative.”
Student attendance, behavior and emotional health needs continue to rise. Existing programs and partnerships support students, Pettit said, and the district will continue to focus on meeting those needs.
Extended day programs support student academic success, and QPS saw an 8% increase in its graduation rate. “It will continue to be a district focus to take a child from pre-K to graduation from QHS,” Pettit said.
New efforts, including Blue Devil Fridays, created additional partnerships for the district and “garnered community and business support to invite folks in and get a discount if you wear blue,” Pettit said. “We love that support.”
More support came through the Quincy Public Schools Foundation — which raised $564,457 in the past year, up from $501,403 in fiscal year 2022.
“We are so fortunate in Quincy to have not only our foundation which supports work we would not be able to do but other area foundations that continually support us,” Pettit said.
Also Wednesday, board members held a public hearing and approved amended 2022-23 Quincy school district, West Central Region, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and Special Education Association budgets.
The district’s amended budget, which saw no significant changes since it was first presented in May, properly reflects how money is spent to comply with Illinois State Board of Education guidelines.
The board set hearings for Aug. 23 on tentative 2023-24 QAVTC and WCR budgets.
In other action, board members:
• Approved the sale of 2909 Lind, the house built by the building trades class, for $136,000 to first-time homebuyers Brayden and Haley Luckhaupt.
• Adopted 2023-24 school handbooks including a K-12 discipline section, which consolidates and aligns the previous K-5, junior high and high school portions of the handbooks.
• Approved health life safety amendments for replacing the freezer/cooler at Quincy Junior High School, the fire protection main and sprinklers at Baldwin and the heaving, ventilation and air conditioning system in Building E at Quincy High School. The board approved a $276,100 bid from Emrick Brothers for the freezer/cooler and a $71,414 bid from Brinkman Plumbing for the Baldwin work.
• Adopted 12 updates provided by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service and a separate policy covering standing board committee structure changes. The PRESS revisions update several district policies related to Faith’s Law, set to go into effect July 1 and tied to preventing grooming of students and child sexual abuse.
• Approved a privately-funded renovation plan for the varsity boys basketball locker room at Blue Devil gym.
• Adopted a three-year Health Life Safety plan of projects at the Academy, Baldwin, Early childhood and Family Center, Flinn Stadium, Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.
