QUINCY — Todd Pettit says he’s coming full circle with a new job in Quincy Public Schools.
The School Board Wednesday night School graduat named the Quincy native and Quincy Highe the district’s superintendent effective July 1.
“Carrying that excitement and love for my hometown and my school district forward, to continue to promote our school district and provide world class education for our students, is truly a blessing for me and hopefully a gift for others,” said Pettit, QPS K-12 Director of Music.
Pettit, 51, takes on the job now held by Superintendent Roy Webb, who will retire at the end of the school year.
“We’ve already seen him fill big shoes in Quincy. It’s something he just has a knack for,” said School Board Vice President Shelley Arns, who led the superintendent search process with Board President Sayeed Ali.
“I don’t think he tries to be the person he’s replacing, but he honors the tradition that we have already established. He’s able to add onto that just to enhance it and ensure it carries on in the way it’s intended.”
Top priorities for Pettit will be increasing the QHS graduation rate through a K-12 focus, satisfying the minimum teacher salary requirement by 2023 while being fiscally responsible and continuing to create “positive cultures and safe climates” for students to learn and educators to teach while promoting Blue Devil pride and “connectedness” across the district.
He’ll also shepherd the district through the “unchartered territory” of ongoing needs tied to COVID-19. “We’re going to be seeing a recovery period for several years to come,” Pettit said.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with educators, staff, parents and the community to ensure each student is able to reach their full potential,” he said in a letter to QPS families and friends. “Together we will continue to move our school district from exemplary to epic.”
Pettit’s familiarity with Quincy, QPS and Webb will ease the transition to the new job.
“I know Roy will school me as much as he can,” Pettit said. “Beginning Day One and before, through our transition, I can begin the work because of the nearly three years I will have had here reconnecting with colleagues, community members, community leaders and also meeting and building relationships with new colleagues and community members has certainly placed me in a position to be successful.”
The job will be Pettit’s first as superintendent following stints as a teacher, assistant middle school principal and elementary school principal in other districts before coming back to Quincy in 2019.
Pettit’s references said “he will definitely be a superintendent somewhere,” Arns said. “We wanted that somewhere to be Quincy.”
Pettit brings experience working in districts comparable in size and larger than QPS and what he calls a “global perspective” of QPS gleaned from his current job and its collaboration with district-level and building-level staff.
“As an administrator, I strive to be someone who is able to empower, give resources and support but allow people to do what they need to do within their position in their way,” Pettit said. “It’s being able to foster collaboration, conversation that moves the organization forward.”
The School Board approved a five-year contract for Pettit which pays him $175,000 in the first year. The board’s decision followed a search process, launched in October, which saw the eight-member committee interview four candidates in December before narrowing the search in January to two finalists.
Arns said Pettit stood out for his diverse background in education which “gave us a lot of confidence in him knowing what to do” and for his work in QPS.
“He’s done great work with the music department in just being able to give it more structure and consistency across the grade levels and across our schools,” she said. “The central office team and the board are excited to see how that can carry over into a larger picture of curriculum.”
Pettit also brings a “similar energy” to Webb’s to the job for supporting students and staff along with strong ties to Quincy.
“We really lucked out with Roy coming from somewhere else, coming into Quincy and embracing it like he did,” Arns said. “With Todd we know he’s already vested here. He has family here. He has roots here. He cares very deeply about our educational system and has already shown he wants to make it better.”
Arns said work will begin to fill the director of music position.
“We have to do some talking about what we want to do there, definitely get some heads together on the best way to move forward,” Arns said.
“Serving as director of music education has truly brought my administrative skill set and my passion for music and music education together,” Pettit said. “So leaving that world … is bittersweet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.