QUINCY — Superintendent Todd Pettit says Quincy Public Schools is well into its routine six weeks into the school year.
“Fall athletics, extracurricular activities are in full swing,” Pettit told the School Board on Wednesday night. “Things are going very well around the district as I go in and out of schools and events.”
Homecoming, held last week, was a success.
‘It was great to see elementary through high school students in the parade and so many community members come out to support the parade and rally and a nearly standing room only football game win,” Pettit said.
Pettit thanked the high school administrative staff along with Greg Wellman and Stacie Niffen, the parade, rally and dance coordinators for their work on activities impacting the school community and the Quincy community.
Also Wednesday, board members approved an updated action plan protocol providing more detailed information about what should happen when a student experiences an asthma emergency.
QPS Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said the protocol puts into writing what the district does in case of emergency.
While it doesn’t change how nurses respond, “it might give more education and help to teachers to know what to do in these circumstances. It goes into an asthma episode and what that looks like and says what the action is,” Kirby said. “We want everybody to be knowledgeable and know what to do, even if that’s calling the nurse right away when they recognize symptoms.”
The Illinois State Board of Education developed the protocol, Kirby said, with QPS making a few modifications.
“We see a lot of students with asthma, but most of our students are very well-controlled, and so thankfully we don’t see a lot of emergencies happen at the schools,” Kirby said. “We might have two a year under normal circumstances.”
In other action, board members:
• Held a public hearing, then approved the 2022-23 school district budget calling for $100,102,060 in revenue and $96,114,371 in expenses in all funds. The district projects a year-end fund balance of $47,207,032 in all funds.
• Approved a 60-month lease proposal for Dell Apex Backup Services, a data protection platform. The lease carries an annual payment of $37,626.29 and offers the district additional protection from potential ransomware.
• Agreed to sell surplus property left at K&L Arena and not needed by the district. Items include a basketball goal, sport flooring, soccer fields (turf and walls) and scoreboards.
• Adopted seven policy updates recommended by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. Most of the updates, which will mean little change in QPS practice, came from a five-year review by the service and changes in state law.
• Agreed to apply for a fiscal year 2023 round one school maintenance project grant. The state has $40 million available for matching grants of up to $50,000 for “shovel-ready” projects in school districts.
