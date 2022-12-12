Policy

Superintendent Todd Pettit, left, and Quincy Public Schools Policy Committee members review proposed updates Monday from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. The updates will mean few changes in QPS. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service revisions indicate a growing emphasis on grooming and child sex abuse but will mean few changes in Quincy Public Schools.

“It’s making sure you’re complying with new training requirements, reporting requirements,” QPS Attorney David Penn said. “I don’t see any significant changes to what we’ve done. Some things have been in practice, and we just want our policies to reflect what the actual state of the law is, but I think a lot of these things we’re already doing.”

