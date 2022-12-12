QUINCY — The latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service revisions indicate a growing emphasis on grooming and child sex abuse but will mean few changes in Quincy Public Schools.
“It’s making sure you’re complying with new training requirements, reporting requirements,” QPS Attorney David Penn said. “I don’t see any significant changes to what we’ve done. Some things have been in practice, and we just want our policies to reflect what the actual state of the law is, but I think a lot of these things we’re already doing.”
The QPS Policy Committee on Monday reviewed updates to 27 policies from PRESS.
The committee will recommend the School Board table the policy revisions for 30 days, then approve them in January.
“There was a lot that was covered. Some of it’s cleaning up language. Some of it appears to be kind of a follow-up to what we saw in the pandemic,” Committee Chairman and School Board member Jim Whitfield said.
Provisions dealing with grooming and child sex abuse stem from a new state law, known as Faith’s Law.
“You’re going to see more updates on that related to reporting requirements, notification of parents and background checks,” Penn said.
Some provisions of the new law will take effect July 1, with PRESS updating professional code of conduct guidelines in policy.
Other PRESS policy updates include establishing a date for School Board organizational meetings within 40, instead of 28, days of the consolidated election; requiring school districts to disclose cash reserve balances at public hearings on proposed budgets; waiving student fees if a student’s parents /guardians are veterans or active-duty military personnel with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line or if a student is homeless and adding mental or behavioral health complications as reasons for sick and bereavement leave.
Also Monday, the committee looked at updates to existing School Board policy on standing board committees.
“If we look at what’s listed in standing board committees, that probably isn’t accurate,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “My recommendation, if we make a change, is to shift Curriculum to District Improvement. That encompasses more of the things we’re doing. Curriculum is included in that.”
