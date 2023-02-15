School Meals

Quincy High School students move through the lunch line on Wednesday when the menu featured chicken alfredo with a breadstick and steamed broccoli. Proposed new federal guidelines likely will mean changes in school lunches.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Proposed new federal guidelines likely will mean changes in school lunches beginning in 2024.

“What they’ve done is look at the most recent edition of Dietary Guidelines for Americans to realign the menu based upon the most recent recommendations,” Quincy Public Schools Food Service Director Jean Kinder said. “This just expands what we’re currently doing.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.