QUINCY — Proposed new federal guidelines likely will mean changes in school lunches beginning in 2024.
“What they’ve done is look at the most recent edition of Dietary Guidelines for Americans to realign the menu based upon the most recent recommendations,” Quincy Public Schools Food Service Director Jean Kinder said. “This just expands what we’re currently doing.”
Plans call for a gradual, multi-year approach to limiting added sugars in certain high-sugar products and, later, across the weekly menu, allowing flavored milk in certain circumstances and with reasonable limits on added sugars, incrementally reducing weekly sodium limits and emphasizing products that are primarily whole grain.
“Many times school meals are the most nutritious meal kids get each day,” Kinder said. “It’s a good forum to introduce proper eating to kids.”
But Kinder said the key is getting kids to eat the school meals.
“There’s a balancing act between providing food kids will actually eat and having it be healthy. It’s not nutrition unless kids eat it,” Kinder said. “If we have guidelines that are so stringent that kids aren’t eating our meals, it’s really not helping our kids.”
QPS already uses 100% whole grain rich products, so won’t see a change with the proposed guidelines, but could see flavored milk, now available K-12, shift to just grades 9-12 as part of an effort to target added sugars.
The proposed guidelines initially target high-sugar products like yogurts and cereal, beginning fall 2025, and “making sure that we’re offering items that are less than 10% calories from sugar,” Kinder said. “It may mean that we don’t serve yogurt. If kids aren’t going to eat a reduced-sugar yogurt, there’s no point in offering it.”
The bigger challenge with the proposed guidelines may be reducing the weekly limit on sodium.
“Potentially we will have to look at limiting how much cheese, how much meat-type things you’re serving, and that’s not even looking at not seasoning vegetables,” Kinder said. “It would also affect our ability to offer dipping sauces with vegetables, like ranch dip with carrot sticks.”
By law, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is required to set standards for the foods and beverages served through the school meal program, including nutrition standards that align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. School nutrition professionals develop meals that fit within those standards and reflect local tastes and preferences. Research shows that these standards are effective at promoting good nutrition, and kids who eat school meals are more likely to consume nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables and dairy products.
“USDA understands that thoughtful implementation of the updates will take time and teamwork,” Stacy Dean, deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, said in a news release.
“USDA will continue to do all we can to support our partners’ success, because nothing could be more important than giving kids the best chance at a healthy future. However, we cannot do this alone. Implementing the final school nutrition standards will require the support of schools and state agencies.”
School districts will face issues of cost and availability.
“A lot of the responsibility would be on manufacturers to reformulate products to meet the guidelines,” Kinder said. “With the price of food going up, and the cost of these less-processed items will probably be more expensive, I hope there will be some sort of financial help to implement these guidelines.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the school lunch program, plans to invest $100 million in the Healthy Meals Incentives to recognize school districts that significantly improve nutritional quality, offer grants for small and rural districts to improve nutritional quality and collaborate with the food industry.
“You want to continue to improve and offer kids what’s best based on current available information,” Kinder said.
But Kinder said there’s still plenty of questions about the changes.
“At this point it’s all still proposed,” she said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what the official decisions are on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.