District Improvement

Iles fifth-grade teacher Jess Thorsen, left, talks with Quincy Junior High School Principal Brenda Fleer at Thursday's District Improvement team meeting. Team members recommended the School Board approve new courses at QJHS and at Quincy High School. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A new elective course proposed for sixth-graders at Quincy Junior High School emphasizes life skills for now and into the future.

Topics for the nine-week course include mindfulness and self-care, safety, financial literacy and social media.

