QUINCY — A new elective course proposed for sixth-graders at Quincy Junior High School emphasizes life skills for now and into the future.
Topics for the nine-week course include mindfulness and self-care, safety, financial literacy and social media.
“It’s become a real problem for us at the junior high school with the number of students who have access to social media and use it in a very negative way,” QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer said. “Our kids really need to understand that what they say through Snapchat, on TikTok and in the videos they make impacts their futures.”
Fleer outlined the course proposal Thursday for the District Improvement team, which recommended the School Board approve adopting the course for the 2023-24 school year.
The course also could offer units on cooking “things that are easy and good for kids,” Fleer said, as well as skills such as sewing on a button.
The last two weeks of the course focus on community service.
“We’re envisioning groups of kids might come up with a project. It might be helping write letters to people in a nursing home, or if it’s nice outside, going out and cleaning up an area,” Fleer said. “I want (people) to see how great our kids are.”
The course fits in with other quarterly elective classes such as computers, music, art and medical detectives.
Not all students take the electives, but “a majority of students would go through this,” Fleer said.
Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said the overview course reinforces topics covered in previous years — including digital footprint in fourth and fifth grades and the “needs and wants” involved in financial literacy in Junior Achievement sessions for third-graders — and ties in with ongoing discussions about extending life-ready skills to younger students.
Also Thursday, team members recommended the board approve a new AP pre-calculus class to replace the pre-calculus honors course now offered at Quincy High School.
Dinkheller said the AP, for the first time, is offering the pre-calculus course aligned to prepare students to move into the AP calculus course.
The course offers two units not part of the current QHS course, so “if we didn’t go with this, we would need to realign the current pre-calculus honors course,” she said. “It wouldn’t be prepping kids for the AP course.”
