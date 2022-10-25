QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation seeks the public’s help in deciding the 2022 Dream Big Staff Choice Award winner.
All QPS faculty and staff were asked to nominate a peer for the award, launched last year to recognize the extraordinary efforts of local educators dealing with the unchartered territory of the pandemic and accompanying issues. Those with the greatest number of nominations at each of the 11 school locations move onto community voting.
Nominees this year are Sharadan Parks, Early Childhood and Family Center; Denise Poland, Baldwin Elementary; Erica Corriveau, Denman Elementary; Andrea Eckhardt, Iles Elementary; Erin Saalborn, Lincoln-Douglas Elementary; Erin Armbruster, Rooney Elementary; Karen Wuestenfeld, Quincy Junior High; Max Mosley, Quincy High School; Sharon Ausmus, the Academy; Lisa Machold, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center; and Kim Dinkheller, Board of Education Office.
Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29 at the foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org.
The winner will be announced at the Night to Dream Big Gala planned for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance in Quincy.
More information is available by calling the foundation office at 217-228-7112.
