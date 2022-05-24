QUINCY — Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center plans to offer four sessions of Career Camp over two weeks in June.
QAVTC Program Coordinator Gena Finley said the camp provides a basic introduction into career exploration for students going into sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
“We want to introduce them to some of the programs we offer that they can take once they get into high school, get them to start thinking about different career paths and things they can do,” Finley said.
Sessions will meet 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 6 to 8 and June 13 to 15. The $25 cost for materials is payable the first day of class.
During the first and second sessions, students will spend one day learning about the basics of robotics/coding, one day creating a t-shirt in graphic design and one day cooking in the commercial kitchen. The second week students will spend one day learning how agriculture impacts their daily lives, one day creating a T-shirt and one day cooking.
Robotics/coding “always is a huge hit. Kids love to do that,” Finley said. “This will be the first year we’re going to be doing cooking in our commercial kitchen with our culinary arts program.”
The hands-on projects are similar to the skill-level career and technical education programs offered at QAVTC to prepare students for employment right out of high school or to continue on in a related college-level career and technical program of study.
Online registration is available at qps.org. Click on “schools,” then “QAVTC” and “2022 Career Camp Registration” in the quick links on the bottom right of the page. Registration forms also are available at the QAVTC office, 219 Baldwin Drive.
More information is available by calling the QAVTC office at 217-224-3775.
