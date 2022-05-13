QUINCY — The Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel has ratified a tentative contract with Quincy Public Schools.
QF Teacher Subgroup President Brandi Many said union membership in all subgroups overwhelming approved the multi-year agreement.
“It’s good for everyone,” Many said.
The School Board plans to vote Wednesday night on the contract, with details of the agreement expected to be released after that vote.
Negotiators for the School Board and QF signed the tentative agreement at a May 4 bargaining session.
The union held an informational meeting Tuesday with members, and Many said last week that she was “excited” to present the tentative agreement to the membership.
Online voting to ratify the contract closed at midnight Thursday, with Many sharing the results with Superintendent Roy Webb and the board’s negotiators, President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns, on Friday.
Many said she had been hoping for a positive vote on the contract which she described last week as addressing all the issues raised by membership.
Both sides characterized the contract talks, which began in December, as a smooth process — and both sides were pleased to wrap up talks before the end of the school year.
QF, with a membership total around 650, represents teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security.
