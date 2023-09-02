QUINCY — It’s business as usual for Payton Reckers.
He fills a cup with ice, adds coffee, cream and sugar, then carefully stirs — all part of a weekly coffee business operated by the Transitions 12 Plus class at Quincy High School.
QHS teachers and staff place orders online, then students “make coffee Friday morning, deliver coffee and receive payment,” teacher Eric Nicholson said.
Payton and classmate Ashton Walker agree it’s fun to make and deliver the coffee
“We have different orders written down,” Ashton said.
Nicholson said the business, now in its fourth year, provides valuable skills for his 13 students.
“We’re always looking for ways to work on job skills that could possibly place students in the community,” Nicholson said.
Students walk with a staff member to make deliveries, knocking on classroom doors and remembering to say thank you for the orders.
“I think it’s fabulous, because first of all, I love iced coffee,” teacher Lisa Machold said after Michael Cornett delivered her morning order. “The best part is seeing these wonderful students take leadership in the building. It’s wonderful to see they’re running this business within their classroom … and bringing joy to teachers.”
Ashton, Michael and classmate Gianna Yu walked with paraeducator sub Amanda Jones toward the next classroom delivery, part of 11 orders filled this week.
“So far, so good,” Ashton said. “I’m still learning stuff.”
Seeing coffee businesses start to boom in Quincy spurred the idea to start a small-scale enterprise the school to help students hone money and customer service skills.
“It’s been a good experience,” Nicholson said. “Even impromptu things you run into on delivery (help) problem-solving skills.”
The Transitions 12 Plus program serves returning seniors, who have met requirements for graduation but haven’t graduated, to work on independent living and social skills.
With the coffee business, “they have a really good time. It provides a lot of social interaction, too, which is a big key for them,” Nicholson said.
“It’s great to see the smiles it puts on the kids’ faces,” he said. “They become more comfortable moving throughout the building and seeing staff members they wouldn’t normally talk to unless they’re doing the coffee business.”
