QUINCY — Brooke Sohn often headed down the hallway, saying hello to everyone she met, on the way to her home away from home at Quincy High School — the theater.
As this year’s stage manager, the senior played an important role backstage in the musical, “Wizard of Oz,” along with the winter play, spring play and New Faces.
“I’m in charge of keeping the crew in order, pulling the curtain, telling lights and sound when to put the lights and sound on the set,” Sohn said.
But Friday night the 17-year-old was onstage, and in the spotlight, as one of the 430 graduates in the school’s Class of 2022.
Next up for Sohn is going to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with plans to major in elementary education, and stay active in theater, with hopes of teaching first or second grade.
Her interest in teaching dates to junior high, thanks to helping out in an aunt’s kindergarten classroom over spring break, and her older brother Brady, who was involved on stage and in band at QHS and just finished his sophomore year at the University of Missouri Columbia, helped inspire her love of theater.
“When I got to high school, it was something I wanted to try out, then I fell in love with it, so I became a part of it,” Sohn said.
Finding the theater family made a difference when tragedy struck in her own with her mom’s death in December 2018.
“My mom was like my best friend. Losing my best friend as a freshman in high school was hard,” Sohn said.
Michelle Crawley had been diagnosed with liver cancer, and had previously battled cancer when Sohn was little, so “it was kind of a normal thing for her going through treatment,” she said. “But when she was in and out of the hospital with her liver, it became more real that she was actually sick even though she put on a brave face for us."
Sohn said losing her mom brought her closer to her brother, her grandparents Rod and Phyllis Snodgrass who took in the siblings and her teachers.
It also shifted Sohn’s perspective — on everything from where to go to college to her friendships.
“Going through freshman year, I discovered it doesn’t really matter what you came from. It matters where you belong now,” she said. “Not judging other people based on where they came from or what they came from helps you meet new people and find new interests.”
Working in the theater, she did everything from building and painting sets to “flying” a tornado across the stage and building relationships with crew members in both large and small productions.
“She learned a lot in all the shows. I think she’s good to go, to move onto the next thing,” Phyllis Snodgrass said.
“There’s a lot of experiences that I have backstage which have either made me a better person or helped me learn lessons,” Sohn said. “If something goes wrong out on front of the stage, it’s how to deal with it in a split second instead of panicking and freaking out.”
Learning that lesson will come in handy as a teacher, Sohn said, and in dealing with whatever life brings next.
