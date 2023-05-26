QUINCY — Skyler Wilhoit says her own experiences factor into her career choice — and her potential for future success in helping others.
“It’s harder to sympathize with someone until you’ve gone through it yourself,” Wilhoit said. “The things I have been through, I think, will help me understand where they’re coming from.”
Wilhoit graduated Friday night as part of the Quincy High School Class of 2023, celebrating the “good feeling” of earning her diploma and looking ahead to the future. Some 370 of the class with 422 graduates participated in the Flinn Stadium ceremony.
The 17-year-old heads to Vanderbilt University to major in sociology and pursue a career in social work with an emphasis on foster care and adoption.
“A lot of kids are in the system, and the system is corrupt,” she said. “Anything I can do to help them find a home or reunify with their families, I want to be able to do.”
From fifth grade on, Wilhoit has been committed to working with families, thinking her career path would be family law. An internship convinced her otherwise, but seeing social workers in the courtroom setting led Wilhoit to explore that career.
Family dynamics can be challenging and filled with change as Wilhoit knows from her own experience of shifting from living with her mom and playing a large role in caring for her younger siblings — while still managing homework, rifle team practice and a part-time job as a cashier at the Salvation Army — to living this school year with her dad and stepmom.
“It made me who I am today having that experience,” she said.
The experience gave Wilhoit lessons in time management — and resilience.
“It’s the kids I’m most proud of, though. There’s still smiles on their faces like nothing ever happened,” she said. “Those kids are very important to me and play a major role in my life.”
For other kids, Wilhoit wants to be able to make a positive change.
Her next step comes on the college campus she toured, and fell in love with, while in Nashville for a rifle team competition.
Wilhoit learned to shoot at the age of five from her stepdad, and “ever since then I’ve been interested in it,” she said.
Part of the rifle team since freshman year, she’s traveled to competitions including to the Montgomery Bell Academy competition each year in Nashville.
“This year we qualified for regionals, also for nationals,” she said. “I was fortunate enough to qualify for Junior Olympics.”
Wilhoit’s involved with National Honor Society and previously with Student Council and also has an internship with Quanada working to boost awareness through social media on assault, violence and available resources.
“I’m learning stuff each time we get together. We do these projects that will help me in the future,” she said. “Opportunities don’t always come. You’ve got to take advantage when you can.”
