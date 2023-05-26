QHS grad

Skyler Wilhoit graduated Friday night as part of the Quincy High School Class of 2023. She will head to Vanderbilt University to major in sociology and pursue a career in social work.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Skyler Wilhoit says her own experiences factor into her career choice — and her potential for future success in helping others.

“It’s harder to sympathize with someone until you’ve gone through it yourself,” Wilhoit said. “The things I have been through, I think, will help me understand where they’re coming from.”

