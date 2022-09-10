QHS Homecoming Parade will follow new route

The QHS homecoming parade worked their way east Sept. 23, 2021, along Maine Street. Thursday's parade will start from Quincy Junior High School and head east to 33rd and Maine.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy High School Homecoming Parade will follow a new route this year.

The parade, with a theme of “A Night Under the Stars,” kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Quincy Junior High School and proceeds east on Maine to 33rd.

