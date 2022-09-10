QHS Homecoming Parade will follow new route

QUINCY — The Quincy High School Homecoming Parade will follow a new route this year.
The parade, with a theme of “A Night Under the Stars,” kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Quincy Junior High School and proceeds east on Maine to 33rd.
A pep rally will follow immediately after the parade in Blue Devil Gym at Baldwin Elementary School. The public is encouraged to attend the pep rally and sit in the upper bleachers on the west side of the gym.
The parade route for several years went from 25th and Maine to Flinn Stadium for the pep rally. QHS Student Council Co-Sponsor Greg Wellman said the new route allows the pep rally to take place even in the event of inclement weather and offers increased viewing opportunities on Maine Street.
In case of a rainout for the parade, the pep rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Blue Devil Gym.
