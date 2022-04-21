QUINCY — Just tenths or hundredths of a point typically separate the valedictorian and salutatorian at Quincy High School — or even the top 10 in a graduating class.
“It is a tremendous amount of work on kids’ part for really not much benefit in the long run,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said.
“It’s really not honoring who we think it is,” he said. “It’s really not necessarily the best two students that win valedictorian and salutatorian. It’s the two students who play this game the best.”
Steinke suggested eliminating the top two honors, while continuing to offer magna cum laude and summa cum laude recognition to high-achieving students, at Thursday’s District Improvement Team meeting.
Next steps call for sharing information with district parents, likely in June, and gathering feedback, but “if we make a change, it won’t happen right away,” Steinke said.
Any changes, if made, would start with an incoming freshman or sophomore class.
“There’s not a whole lot of freedom in freshman year to take grade-weighted classes to start in that direction,” Steinke said. “I can make a case to start it with the sophomore class.”
It’s not a new idea for the team or the School Board.
A 2014 recommendation by a curriculum subcommittee called for a stop to naming the top two students but to offer the summa and magna honors at graduation. The School Board adopted the recommendation but agreed to maintain the valedictorian and salutatorian recognition while adding the additional honor in the 2015-16 year.
“Kids know going in what classes you have to take to go on the correct path to valedictorian,” School Board member Rachael Petty said. “They talk about who was valedictorian and who should have been valedictorian, who played the game and won. It’s not about grade point but who’s really smart, who they think should be valedictorian.”
Steinke and QHS staff started the conversation again this year, pointing out that valedictorian and salutatorian recognition, which isn’t determined until the last week of school, has no impact on college admission or scholarships. Ten years ago, 50% of high schools no longer reported class rank, and most Western Big Six schools either don’t recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian or are exploring that option.
The valedictorian and salutatorian typically speak at graduation, but Steinke said QHS staff has discussed establishing an application process for graduation speakers with a committee choosing “the most representative” of the class.
Steinke worries about the toll on student mental health from vying for the top honors and the gameplaying involved to boost a grade point average.
“What happens all the time, and to me it’s heartbreaking, is kids will not take an elective or vocational course that’s not grade-weighted,” Steinke said. “Really good kids get wrapped up in these games.”
Team member Emily Pool said students should be taking more classes to explore options for the future. “High school is when they should be trying out things to find out what they might like to do,” she said.
Also Thursday, team members recommended the School Board approve a new technical theater independent study elective course at QHS.
The course, which could be offered beginning in the 2022-23 year, would offer a classroom component and require students to participate in a number of productions each year.
“We still have lots to work out, but we’d like to formalize and give credit to some of our kids who are working backstage and set them up for a career path,” Steinke said.
‘In a perfect world, six to eight years from now, I’d love to see us have a whole technical theater department,” he said. “As good as we are on stage, it would serve us well to have a lighting class, a sound class, a costuming class. We’re not quite there yet, but this might be a first step in that direction.”
