QUINCY — Fifty-nine students from the Quincy Senior High School Music Department competed in the Illinois High School Association Solo and Ensemble Contest.
Students earning Division I (Superior) ratings were Zoe Agrimonti, Claire Bartley, Grace Branch, Amber Carmean, Hunter Daggett, Richard Coleman, Garrett Embree, Joey Engelmeyer, Daxton Failor, Lydia Fisher, McCoy Florea, Eric Gottman, Isabella Green, Ella Heightman, Aaron Hochgraber, Courtney Johnson, Annelise Jones, Connor Kamm, Landon Kanauss, Drew Kroeger, Andrew Krus, Nathaniel Kuhn, Kelsey Leerhoff, Clara Louthan, Evelyn MacDonough, Ian Malaney, Madison McClain, Sean McCune, Lexi Mero, Steve Metz, Sierra Miller, Joel Nelson, Lucas Piazza, Caleb Schinderling, Cedric Seaman, Eve Seaman, Ben Siemer, Elaina Smith, Donovan Spencer, Leah Vandament, Kelsi VanderMaiden, Will Venvertloh, Justin Wealer, Robert Wealer and Olivia Williams.
Students receiving Division II (Excellent) ratings were Zoe Agrimonti, Cassidy Brown, Michael Haverstock, Nathaniel Kuhn, Allen Oakley, Alex Schild and Oliver Wood.
In addition, several students were awarded the “Most Superior Music Performance Heard This Day” in their judging areas. The students were Olivia Williams, Will Venvertloh and the treble ensemble of Claire Bartley, Grace Branch, Lydia Fisher, Isabella Green, Courtney Johnson, Kelsey Leerhoff, Clara Louthan, Madison McClain and Lexi Mero.
“I’m proud that these students rose to the challenge to showcase their musical talents and be recognized for their achievement this school year,” Director of Music Education Todd Pettit said.
