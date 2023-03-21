QUINCY — Saya Geisendorfer pinned together pieces of matching fabric and Velcro strips, readying them for the sewing machine.
Thalia Wolfmeyer and Abigail Ensinger snipped scraps of fleece fabric into “stuffing” that Ella Heightman used to fill fabric pockets.
The “factory” was back in business Monday morning in Karen Agrimonti’s Quincy High School classroom, with juniors and seniors making port pillows to donate to local cancer patients.
“It’s like a mindless thing that’s fun to do with your hands,” Wolfmeyer said. “It’s good to help so many people.”
It’s the latest in a series of projects designed to have National Honor Society members earning service hours by crafting for a cause.
“As soon as I read about it, I knew we had to figure out a way to do it,” Agrimonti said. “My mom helped me to figure out a way for students to make these even if they can’t sew.”
The students plan to donate 156 of the small pillows designed to fasten around a seat belt to protect a cancer patient’s port from the seat belt.
“The most touching to me about this project is seeing the kids go from ‘I don’t get it, what’s a port pillow’ to ‘oh my gosh, that’s really cool.’ It speaks to the teacher in me,” Agrimonti said. “They think of this need in the community and they’re helping. They’re actually making a difference.”
Students stop by Agrimonti’s room during homeroom or study hall to work on the project, and except for the actual sewing done by Agrimonti, they’re involved in every part of the process from cutting out fabric to gluing shut the stuffed pillows.
“It sounds like the sewing part would be the hardest, but it takes me less than two minutes per pillow to sew it once they get it all pinned right for me,” Agrimonti said.
Wolfmeyer said it’s been an easy project to work on during homeroom with Geisendorfer and Ensinger.
“It’s easy to pick up something to do,” Geisendorfer said.
“They’d be sitting and talking, and you’d hear snip, snip, snip as they were working,” Agrimonti said.
NHS students earlier this school year made fleece scarves to donate locally and did coloring pages for a group called Color a Smile. Next up is working with Cardz for Kidz and Cards for Hospitalized Kids to make cards for sick children across the nation and around the world.
Some of the students already like to craft, but junior Jazmyn Lewis, who doesn’t, still appreciates being involved in the port pillow project.
“I usually come in during my study hall,” Lewis said. “I usually do nothing (in study hall), so why not do something that’s helping someone else.”
