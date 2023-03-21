Port Pillows

Quincy High School students, from left, Saya Geisendorfer, Falaq Khan, Thalia Wolfmeyer, Abigail Ensinger, Ella Heightman and Jazmyn Lewis make port pillows Monday morning in Karen Agrimonti's classroom. National Honor Society members earn service hours by crafting for a cause with the project and plan to donate the pillows to local cancer patients.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Saya Geisendorfer pinned together pieces of matching fabric and Velcro strips, readying them for the sewing machine.

Thalia Wolfmeyer and Abigail Ensinger snipped scraps of fleece fabric into “stuffing” that Ella Heightman used to fill fabric pockets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.