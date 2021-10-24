QUINCY — Quincy High School will hold parent-teacher conferences this week.
Teachers will be available in their classrooms for conferences on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, which is a half day with students released at 11 a.m., and 7:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, when there is no school for students.
Parents are encouraged to come to the school to find out about their student’s progress.
To schedule a conference at another time with any teacher, contact the QHS main office front desk at 217-224-3770, ext. 1601.
